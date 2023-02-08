ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting

There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Blazers Hold Off Hoptown’s Long-Range Rally 59-53

For three quarters on Friday, the University Heights Academy boys’ basketball team held hosts Hopkinsville to zero three-pointers and sported a 12-point advantage in both teams’ final 8th-District matchup. However, the Tigers caught fire from long range in the fourth quarter, forcing the Blazers to hold on for a tense 59-53 victory in a preview of a first-round matchup in the upcoming district tournament.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash

A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman injured in KY 115 accident

A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

CBB Thursday News and Notes

(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in Logan County accident dies

A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Shooting at Hotel Leaves One in Critical Condition

Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest in Calloway County. Welfare check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the residence that led into a large drug...
PADUCAH, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

