(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO