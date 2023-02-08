Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville, February 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hopkinsville. The McLean County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on February 09, 2023, 17:45:00.
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Max’s Moment – UHA’s Alicia Davis Passes 1,000 Career Points
University Heights Academy’s Alicia Davis scored 27 points on Friday at Hopkinsville, but one of the baskets will be more memorable than the rest. Watch as Davis gets to the rim and finishes in trademark fashion to pass 1,000 career points in this Max’s Moment.
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
Blazers Hold Off Hoptown’s Long-Range Rally 59-53
For three quarters on Friday, the University Heights Academy boys’ basketball team held hosts Hopkinsville to zero three-pointers and sported a 12-point advantage in both teams’ final 8th-District matchup. However, the Tigers caught fire from long range in the fourth quarter, forcing the Blazers to hold on for a tense 59-53 victory in a preview of a first-round matchup in the upcoming district tournament.
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
CBB Thursday News and Notes
(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Fort Defiance to host Surrender of Clarksville living history demonstration
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862. The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South...
News in Clarksville: 10-story building, rooftop bar, convention center and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. 10-story building, Millan Center, planned downtown: A massive mixed-use development is headed for downtown, and it will become Clarksville’s tallest building. READ MORE. EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs...
‘American Idol’ premiere this month will feature Clarksville teen Haven Madison
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter will be featured in the premiere episode of “American Idol,” auditioning in front of the all-star panel. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, according to a...
Shooting at Hotel Leaves One in Critical Condition
Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest in Calloway County. Welfare check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the residence that led into a large drug...
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard Passes Away
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard has passed away. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook, Pickard served honorably for several years before his retirement and made a lot of friends along the way. “To know him was to love him. Retired Deputy Pickard will be greatly missed. The men...
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
