John doe
2d ago
Greed is all this is..... They're too concerned with picking up every penny than the loss of millions in revenue when people decide Netflix isn't worth it anymore. plus "in my opinion" the Media they offer nowadays is absolute garbage.
Renoroc
2d ago
If Netflix follows through with this. I will be canceling my subscription and selling my stock. I really don’t think Netflix will be around much longer.
Dorothy Wells
2d ago
So if I spend 6 months of the year in a warmer climate , I can't use it. That is so unfair. There are many other pay services that will get my business.
