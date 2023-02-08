A classic oh-so-indulgent treat. (And it’s so easy to make!) One of my favorite childhood memories is baking with my mom. She wasn’t (and isn’t) a terribly adventurous baker, she’s more the type to bake the same few things over and over again — basic fudgy brownies, chocolate chip cookies, the occasional peanut butter cookie, and these Magic Cookie Bars. Her recipe came straight from the Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk that goes in them, though I can’t remember if it was right off the can or something she pulled out of a magazine. Nevertheless, they have long been one of my favorite treats. Ooey, gooey, and so sweet and rich — for me, they’re an indulgent taste of childhood that I always look forward to.

2 DAYS AGO