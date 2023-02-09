Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse
BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Man dies from gunshot injuries one day after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 44-year-old man who was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to authorities.The man was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue around 8:58 a.m.An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.He had life-threatening injuries at the time, according to authorities.Homicide detectives have been notified of the gunfire fatality, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
WBAL Radio
Police: Group of juveniles shoot man in attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore
Baltimore police detectives are investigating after officers found a shooting victim in Northeast Baltimore. Early Sunday morning, patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Quantril Way, for a report of a shooting, police say. Once there, officers found the 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim...
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect at six "hot spot" intersections around the city in January. Now, the grace period for that activity has ended and officers are issuing citations to offenders. Those "hot spot" intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther...
37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE, MD – Policein Baltimore said the woman who was alleged to have abandoned a young child in a stroller in an alleyway near the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue has been identified. As a result of a child neglect call for service on Friday, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the rear alley of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue at approximately 11:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a young child restrained in a stroller, approximately ages four to five. In response to a child crying, a concerned citizen investigated and found the child abandoned in The post Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Who Is David Linthicum? Suspected Police Killer Held in Baltimore
The 24-year-old who allegedly shot two Baltimore police officers was arrested early on Friday after a three-day manhunt.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore residents decry vacant buildings after fatal crash, collapse
Residents in east Baltimore said the city needs to address vacant buildings more quickly after a two-car crash coupled with a building collapse Wednesday night killed a pedestrian and injured five passengers. City police said there were two people inside a stolen car that fled as officers approached and crashed...
Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers has barricaded himself near Fallston mall
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police have surrounded a suspect believed to be responsible for shooting two Baltimore County Police Department officers.
"Like a war zone" Tense standoff in Fallston for alleged cop shooter ends peacefully
BALTIMORE -- Neighbors in Fallston watched a tense eight-hour standoff unfold in their backyards that ended peacefully with the capture of David Linthicum around 6 a.m. on Friday.Alan Franti showed WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the spot where Linthicum was hiding in the woods near a rock behind his home. "When they made their move on him, they all put their lights on and all came out. It was fascinating," Franti said. "It was very tense when you had police officers knocking on your doors in the middle of the night not knowing what was happening—all the flash bombs going off. It...
Virginia men arrested for allegedly burglarizing electrical storage yard near substation
Loudoun County, Virginia, deputies arrested two men allegedly caught cutting a fence at Dominion Energy property to steal copper wire, but the nearby substation was not breached.
