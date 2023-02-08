ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Boston Firefighters Make Quick Work of Blaze on Balfour Street

This morning, February 10, 2023, at approximately 09:30 hours, BFD responded to a fire at 21 Balfour St in Dorchester. The Boston Jakes quickly arrived at the scene, updating that there was fire showing and got right to work. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire fast, and there were...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Missing Person Alert: 69-year-old, Janet Waclawski of Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 69-year-old Janet Waclawski of Boston, who was last seen at about 3:30 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the area of 1640 Washington Street, Boston. Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA

