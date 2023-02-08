Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
9 people displaced after overnight fire in Brockton
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Boston Firefighters Make Quick Work of Blaze on Balfour Street
This morning, February 10, 2023, at approximately 09:30 hours, BFD responded to a fire at 21 Balfour St in Dorchester. The Boston Jakes quickly arrived at the scene, updating that there was fire showing and got right to work. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire fast, and there were...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
WCVB
2 arrested after stabbing victims walk into Boston police station in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — Two people are in custody after two stabbing victims walked into a Boston Police Department station in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to authorities. Boston police said both victims who walked into the station on Washington Street were transported to an area hospital. The victims were...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
liveboston617.org
Missing Person Alert: 69-year-old, Janet Waclawski of Boston
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 69-year-old Janet Waclawski of Boston, who was last seen at about 3:30 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the area of 1640 Washington Street, Boston. Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man
It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
Free Bird: Police corral escaped emu roaming Brockton
A bird of a different kind of feather was spotted roaming the streets of Brockton Thursday night.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
