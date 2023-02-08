ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty


Danessa Myricks Beauty has added new products to its Yummy Skin Collection inspired by Danessa’s love for balms and creative makeup color. The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed provides a touch of color while balancing and enhancing the natural skin, and the Vision Flush Glow Highlighters
give you that dewy, refreshed look that adds to the vibrancy of your skin. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaXok_0khJLmUE00

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

The Products

The multi-use Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed can be worn on your lips or cheek balm. This product adds a touch of color to your skin and gives you a natural matte finish and a buildable flush. It comes in six different shades that include: Golden Hour (Vivid Orange Nectar), Primadonna (Vibrant Hot Pink), Dancing Queen (Vivid Plum), Jubliee (Soft Terracotta), Bellini (Poppy Golden Peach), and Rose N Brunch (Neutral Rosey Pink). To apply, swirl your fingers or a brush into the balm, then apply it to your cheeks & lips. Next, tap and blend for a fearless flush. Repeat this step as many times as you’d like to build color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WUnu_0khJLmUE00

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty


Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty


The Vision Flush Glow Highlighters are buildable liquid highlighters that provide a long-lasting, all-over glow. These highlighters also come in six shades, like Tiara (Champagne Glow), Femme (Lilac Pink Opalescent Glow), and Electric Love (Rosy Mauve Glow), to name a few. Apply the highlighters across high points of the face for a second skin glow that lasts all day, or mix this seamless radiant, liquid highlighter with the foundation to create an all-over glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTn9s_0khJLmUE00

Source: Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty


The Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed retails for $25, and the Vision Flush Glow Highlighters retail for $20.

Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

