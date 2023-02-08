Read full article on original website
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Super 7: Frontier's Madison Ciminelli
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When over a dozen people try out for a high school bowling team, it's a sign that the program is trending in the right direction. "Western New York bowling is one of the hot spots in America," Matthew Ciminelli said. The Ciminelli family knows all...
Cozy tiny homes now available in Ellicottville
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — Basecamp at the base of Hollimont is the region's first tiny home village complete with 11 private cabins. "The fact we are giving someone their own space, it feels much more secluded and it feels cozier," said Basecamp CEO Bob Carbone. You may have seen tiny...
Food for the big game from Chef Stephen Forman
Regional executive chef for Delaware North, Stephen Forman joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to teach them how to step up their appetizer game for the "Big Game" this weekend. If you have friends or family to entertain, chef Forman's jerk chicken skewer with pineapple relish and spicy turkey burger with chipotle mayo and sliced avocados will make everyone happy!
Celebrating the big game and Valentine’s Day with great food from TOPS
Kathy Sautter, Director of Public Relations at Tops stopped by AM Buffalo and brought an amazing array of delicious foods and dessert to celebrate the big game. You can find everything you need for the big game located in located in the Red Zone at TOPS. Kathy says they have everything from beverages to your snacks because this is a snacking fest for the big game. TOPS also has great items in their carryout café that you can order ahead of time. Enjoy different kinds of pizza from breakfast pizza to traditional pizza to specialty pizzas and don’t forget the wings and subs and of course cheese and pepperoni. Check out all these great food and delicious desserts that TOPS has to offer.
Locust Street Art provides free or low-cost art classes for students of all ages in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sitting in the heart of the Fruit Belt community in Buffalo is a magical place that has been providing free and low cost access to art education for more than 60 years. If you haven't been to Locust Street Art, or supported some of the...
One of the sunniest days in weeks is ahead for Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you liked the end of the day on Saturday, you're going to LOVE the ENTIRE day on Sunday, as we enjoy wall to wall sunshine and temperatures into the 40s with barely a breeze to be had. Full sunshine for a day in February is a climatological rarity, so get outside and enjoy it. It could very well be one of the sunniest days we've seen since late November! Some high cloudiness will spill into our sky from the south as a storm system carves a path through the Mid-Atlantic and then out to sea. A weakening cold front will head our way on Monday. It will largely bring nothing more than an increase in cloudiness and just a bit more in the way of a breeze. Temperatures will still be well above average topping out in the mid 40s for highs. Expect quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a more potent storm system that, not unlike the last system, will track to our west. Ahead of it temperatures will soar on increasing southwesterly winds. The track of the system favors another round of strong and gusty winds for some later Thursday night and Friday. We'll keep you posted on those prospects. Much colder air should flow back into the area once the cold front with that storm sweeps through Western NY. That colder air, however, will have little "staying power". And so goes the Winter of '22-'23!
EDF Renewables - Solar projects in Western New York
EDF Renewables is a renewable energy development company working on several solar projects in Western New York. Kevin Campbell, director of development with EDF Renewables joined us today on AM Buffalo to tell us more. Kevin says they have many active solar projects in Western New York, one of which...
Breezy and cooler with rain and snow showers this afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the 30s into the evening with a stiff breeze keeping wind chills in the 20s. Scattered rain/snow showers this afternoon switch to all snow south and east of Buffalo this evening with only minor accumulations on the hills, around an inch or so for ski county. Clouds will linger early Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens. Sunshine slow to move in but we end Saturday on a sunny note and a chilly one with highs remaining close to freezing with a bit of a breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s, however you might be doing a bit better south of Buffalo where highs may even reach 50 for the S.Tier.
Rain and milder temperatures for your Thursday, with strong winds overnight.
High Wind Warning from 7pm today to 7am Friday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds overnight will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour. High Wind Warning from 10am today through 7am Friday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour.
High Wind Warnings in effect for Western NY
High Wind Warning until 7am Friday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds overnight will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour. High Wind Warning until 7am Friday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour. Wind Advisory for Cattaraugus...
