BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you liked the end of the day on Saturday, you're going to LOVE the ENTIRE day on Sunday, as we enjoy wall to wall sunshine and temperatures into the 40s with barely a breeze to be had. Full sunshine for a day in February is a climatological rarity, so get outside and enjoy it. It could very well be one of the sunniest days we've seen since late November! Some high cloudiness will spill into our sky from the south as a storm system carves a path through the Mid-Atlantic and then out to sea. A weakening cold front will head our way on Monday. It will largely bring nothing more than an increase in cloudiness and just a bit more in the way of a breeze. Temperatures will still be well above average topping out in the mid 40s for highs. Expect quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a more potent storm system that, not unlike the last system, will track to our west. Ahead of it temperatures will soar on increasing southwesterly winds. The track of the system favors another round of strong and gusty winds for some later Thursday night and Friday. We'll keep you posted on those prospects. Much colder air should flow back into the area once the cold front with that storm sweeps through Western NY. That colder air, however, will have little "staying power". And so goes the Winter of '22-'23!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO