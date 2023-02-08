Read full article on original website
Kenwood Lady Broncos head back to city championship game Saturday
The Kenwood Lady Broncos beat the Taft High School Eagles in Wednesday’s semifinal game at Credit Union 1 Arena, winning with a final score of 64-42 to secure a spot in Saturday’s city championship. The Lady Broncos secured a lead against Taft early and held it throughout the...
