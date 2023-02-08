Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e debuts the sub-brand's first plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz hasn't made much hay with its EQ Power line of plug-in hybrid powertrains in the U.S. market, most recently lobbing batteries at the short-lived GLC 350e and the S 560e and introducing the 2024 GLE 400e 4Matic. The dual-power motivations are bigger deals in other markets, hence the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e. Maybach's first PHEV is the rebranded and more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz S 580e that launched in July 2021. As with the previous car, the telltale is the charge port on the driver's side rear fender. You'd need to know your S-Classes well, because the charge port mirrors the fuel filler door on the passenger's side rear fender.
Carscoops
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
RideApart
HP Corse Launches SP-1 Carbon Slip-On For KTM And Husky ADVs
When it comes to adventure bikes, especially those designed primarily for off-road, there are tons of upgrades designed to improve performance, specifically by reducing weight. In a similar fashion as to how swapping out the exhaust on a street bike results in lighter weight and an enhanced sound, this benefit is much more apparent with ADVs, as they usually have upswept exhausts, resulting in a higher center of gravity.
Truth About Cars
Volkswagen Revamps Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport
For the 2024 model year, Volkswagen is rolling out a raft of changes for its two largest crossovers. In addition to revised looks, there are a number of material and tech improvements inside its cabin. Oh yeah – and it packs an entirely new engine. Engineers have binned the...
CAR AND DRIVER
6 Cool Details about the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost
Black Ghost sounds like the title of a horror movie, doesn't it? While it's not on any streaming services, soon the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody that bears the badge will likely be seen terrorizing traffic and roaring down local drag strips. The Challenger Black Ghost is the sixth...
Exhilarating ERA 289 FIA Cobra Selling On Bring A Trailer
This replica will have you feeling like Carroll Shelby. Carroll Shelby was an incredible innovator in racing and performance car manufacturing for his many accomplishments in the fields. You may remember such cars as the GT350, GT500, and Shelby Cobra, but the actual brainchild of the Shelby clan was the latter option. These cars rocketed past the competition of their time, including Corvettes, Ferraris, and other European sports coupes by combining a lightweight British chassis with a big American V8 engine. These vehicles are likely the most iconic American car to ever hit a trans am or road racing course, but the issue is that they can be tough to find. Cars like this ERA 289 FIA Roadster replica make it possible to get the full Cobra experience.
insideevs.com
Another Tesla Cybertruck Spotted, And It Looks Different, Smaller?
Yet another Tesla Cybertruck has been seen out in public, and this particular example is generating lots of conversation. This is because each time another Cybertruck is spotted in the wild, Tesla fans, owners, and investors begin sleuthing to find what's new, what's the same, and what has clearly changed.
Bugatti Mistral Visits Southern France To Meet Its Namesake
In what seems like a continuation of a world tour, the Bugatti Mistral has made a stop in southern France, where it meets the wind that gave it its name. The Mistral roadster glides over the beautiful roads in the foothills above the Cote d’Azur, with the roar of its W16 powertrain echoing off the scenery.
The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz
If a Mercedes-Benz isn't luxurious enough, thankfully there's Maybach. What is the story behind this ultra-luxury brand? The post The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Moto Ouroboros: Praga ZS 800 Melds 1930s Style With 2020s Technology
In November, 2022, Czech company Praga announced its upcoming, extremely limited-edition Bohema hypercar, of which just 89 units are reportedly planned for production. For those interested in an even more exclusive motorcycle, though, there’s the Praga ZS 800. Just 28 of these bikes will ever be made, with that...
RideApart
Custom KTM 1290 Paris Dakar Is An Ode To Adventure By Roland Sands Design
Customizers work on bikes for any number of reasons, but broadly speaking, the general idea is to take any given bike and make it better. Now, of course, ‘better’ is subjective—and what’s ‘better’ for off-road purposes is usually not ‘better’ for the track. There are a whole lot of directions a bike can go in, and that’s where things usually start to get interesting—as with the KTM 1290 Paris Dakar build recently undertaken by Roland Sands Design.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Editions Get Cool Goodies
The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions debuted at the Chicago auto show. The commemorative kit is limited to the plug-in-hybrid 4xe and V-8-powered 392, with a run of 150 even more extreme AEV versions available for between about $21K—$23K extra. The 20th Anniversary editions have a half-inch lift,...
