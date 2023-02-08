Read full article on original website
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a...
M3 Partners Increases Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). This represents 7.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 26, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares...
Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
Cvf Updates Holdings in Inari Medical (NARI)
Fintel reports that Cvf has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 4.8% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported owning 5.20% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings. Analyst...
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
Weiss Asset Management Increases Position in Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
Fintel reports that Weiss Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 11.09% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported owning 11.09% of the company, indicating no change in their...
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Attracts Investors With 5.6% Dividend Hike
Weyerhaeuser Company WY announced an increase in the dividend payout, following its commitment of sustainable base dividend growth by 5% annually through 2025. This is the second hike in dividend payout in the last two years. The board of directors approved a 5.6% hike in its quarterly base cash dividend...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
