Senior Vice President and General Counsel Daniel French has announced the appointment of Heather Gaines as deputy general counsel. She joined the staff on Jan. 30. In her new position, Gaines will lead the business and transactional group within the Office of University Counsel and serve as part of the leadership team under the direction of French. In addition, Gaines will advise business and academic units within the University on contract, real estate, research, intellectual property, international and other transactional matters. She will also develop policies and processes to streamline the office’s support to the units they advise.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO