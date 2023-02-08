Press Release: Bowser Administration Completes Pennsylvania Avenue East Small Area Plan to Realize a More Vibrant Mixed-Use Corridor

Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO