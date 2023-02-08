Press Release: Bowser Administration Completes Pennsylvania Avenue East Small Area Plan to Realize a More Vibrant Mixed-Use Corridor

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
Press Release: Councilmember Henderson Introduces Legislation to Increase Housing Access
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – This week, Councilmember Christina Henderson introduced legislation to reduce barriers to homeownership and resources experienced by many District residents via the Community Land Trusts’ Access and Homeowner Support Amendment Act of 2023. This legislation includes...
ffxnow.com
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
fox5dc.com
Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because they are pet friendly and the price and the proximity to Blue 44, obviously
This rental is located at 5437 Connecticut Avenue NW near Livingston St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,676 / 400ft2 – Animal lover? This is the purrfect place for you! We are pet friendly! (Washington – Connecticut Ave) The Livingston. 5437 Connecticut Avenue NW. Washington, DC 20015. A wonderful...
fox5dc.com
Capital Crescent Surface Trail named one of the best new bike lanes in U.S.
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland’s Capital Crescent Trail project has been named one of the best new bike lanes in the U.S. A redesign of the trail aims to make it safer while connecting commuters across Montgomery County. If you’ve been to downtown Bethesda recently you’ve likely seen the new...
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
‘They Don’t Know Our Worth’: As Police Officers Dwindle In D.C. Schools, A Fight Is On To Bring Them Back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Sentinel
Bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road cause discourse in community
On Oct. 17, 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the installation of two miles of protected bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda between West Cedar Lane and Nicholson Road and narrow driving lanes. The decision, which was officially implemented in December of last year, was cause for major debate between car drivers and cyclists in the school due to the emerging traffic and the commute becoming hazardous.
D.C. Police Will Staff Five Metro Stations Following Recent Shootings, Killing Of Metro Employee
Metro will pay D.C. police officers overtime to beef up patrols in five rail stations during rush hours. The initiative is aimed at making Metro safer — or making riders feel safer — after three high profile shootings in Metro Center, on the 54 bus, and in the Potomac Avenue station. The last shooting killed Metro employee Robert Cunningham, who died trying to stop the shooter.
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station
People living near a D.C. Water construction site have new concerns about safety after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The crash took place at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, when a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound down Rhode Island Avenue NE just before 6 p.m., police said.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
popville.com
The Bazaar by Jose Andres Opens at The Old Post Office Building!!
Inside 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Photos courtesy Jose Andres Group. “Jose Andres Group is proud to introduce The Bazaar by Jose Andres in the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., relaunched in 2022 by CGI Merchant Group, in partnership with Hilton under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand. The opening of The Bazaar at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC signals the culmination of a 30-year journey for Chef Andres, who has dreamed of opening a restaurant in the historic building since he arrived in Washington, DC in 1993.
WJLA
'Now, let's take a moment to remember Mr. Cunningham.' Metro board honors heroic employee
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro’s board of directors held a moment of silence Thursday for Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee killed last week while trying to wrestle a gun from a suspect threatening a woman at the Potomac Avenue station. A gofundme site set up to raise money for...
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
