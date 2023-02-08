ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sportscasting

Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brett Favre is suing Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamatory allegations related to his involvement in a welfare fraud scheme

Brett Favre is not playing around. His attornies are firing back at two former NFL players who are current media personalities. According to reports, Favre is suing both Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamatory allegations made over the Packers legend’s involvement in a 77 million dollar welfar fraud scheme.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Will Anyone Ever Break Tom Brady’s Touchdown Record?

Records are meant to be broken. The game is becoming more favorable to the offense with all the rule changes over the years. When Dan Marino retired in 1999 he had the most career throwing Touchdowns by a large margin with 420 touchdowns. Now he’s not even in the top 5.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cam Brown, DL, Murray State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide to play football was watching my older brothers play and watching Ray Lewis be a impactful player on and off the field. I starting playing at the age of five and every since then I fell in love with it and made a point to be dominant with it in which I did.
MURRAY, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft

Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Why does the NFLPA want to eliminate the NFL Scouting Combine?

Why would the NFL Players Association want to cancel the NFL Scouting Combine? You may look at the Combine and say that is one of the most important events. Players go to Indianapolis to test their physical traits, but the big thing is the medical checks that are performed. DeMaurice...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Kennedy, FB, University of Sioux Falls

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect at my position, because I am a big, physical, and intelligent fullback. I do an excellent job of bringing the physicality when it’s needed and then I do an excellent job of just getting my job done when asked to do a challenging task.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft

Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
SANTA ANA, CA

