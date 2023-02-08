Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
Super Bowl bettors: Stop wasting money on a 37-34 final score for a ridiculous reason
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Here’s Charles Curtis. Many years ago, when I was a college student, I was at a roulette table with a friend of mine...
FOX Sports
Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets and picks
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making. It has been an exciting couple of months, but I'm back and ready to get going on the next stage of my career here at FOX Sports. Our plan is to roll out sports betting content on...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers TE George Kittle believes Brock Purdy should be the starter over Trey Lance
George Kittle the starting tight end of San Francisco 49ers recently sat down with Von Miller to talk about the Niners situation at quarterback. While Kittle did say he felt Trey Lance has not really been given a true opportunity to shine, he feels Brock Purdy should be in the driver’s seat.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brett Favre is suing Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamatory allegations related to his involvement in a welfare fraud scheme
Brett Favre is not playing around. His attornies are firing back at two former NFL players who are current media personalities. According to reports, Favre is suing both Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamatory allegations made over the Packers legend’s involvement in a 77 million dollar welfar fraud scheme.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Anyone Ever Break Tom Brady’s Touchdown Record?
Records are meant to be broken. The game is becoming more favorable to the offense with all the rule changes over the years. When Dan Marino retired in 1999 he had the most career throwing Touchdowns by a large margin with 420 touchdowns. Now he’s not even in the top 5.
sportszion.com
“That’s not going to take place here” new HC Sean Payton bans Broncos’ team from team facilities
The Denver Broncos were looking for an adjustment and hired a new coach Sean Payton. He is ready to use all the resources in the best possible way. Sean Payton, the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, is not taking any time making significant changes in the Mile High City.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cam Brown, DL, Murray State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide to play football was watching my older brothers play and watching Ray Lewis be a impactful player on and off the field. I starting playing at the age of five and every since then I fell in love with it and made a point to be dominant with it in which I did.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Why does the NFLPA want to eliminate the NFL Scouting Combine?
Why would the NFL Players Association want to cancel the NFL Scouting Combine? You may look at the Combine and say that is one of the most important events. Players go to Indianapolis to test their physical traits, but the big thing is the medical checks that are performed. DeMaurice...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Kennedy, FB, University of Sioux Falls
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect at my position, because I am a big, physical, and intelligent fullback. I do an excellent job of bringing the physicality when it’s needed and then I do an excellent job of just getting my job done when asked to do a challenging task.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Fedchun, DL, Saint Francis Xavier University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. So originally I had no reason why I wanted to play football even though I played at 8 but my dad showed me these photos of a Roughriders-Stampeders and then I fell in love with the sport and enjoyed it.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
