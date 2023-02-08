Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ice conditions force Sister Bay to Rock the Rink
Sister Bay is proving that when life gives you lemons, you can still make lemonade no matter the season. The Peninsula Pacers, which organizes the Door County Pond Hockey Tournament, pulled the plug on the event on Thursday after temperatures hit over 40 degrees this week and will get close to it again on Saturday. Crews put in over 100 hours flooding the rinks and making other preparations for the tournament. Still, organizers called off the tournament early to allow the several teams traveling from outside the area to change their travel and lodging arrangements.
Electrical fire damages old Reedsville church remodeled into house
On February 10th, 2023 Reedsville Fire Department was dispatched for the report of smoke and flames coming from the steeple of an old church remodeled into a house.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI
Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kewaunee, Brown counties
The National Weather Service is giving you a heads-up about a few rough hours of traveling in five Wisconsin counties, including Brown and Kewaunee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Brown, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, and Manitowoc counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Door County and others in the northern part of the region were left out of the advisory because the band of heavy snow shifted to the southeast.
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police
The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
Door County Pulse
Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction
What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
nbc15.com
31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY at 70: Kevin Rompa remembers ringing in the day with the morning show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 1989 was a turning point in WBAY’s history and the career of Kevin Rompa. “I remember I came for my interview and I was awestruck walking by Chuck Ramsay, there he was, this guy I had been watching and I really thought he did an amazing job on air, so it was great to see him,” Rompa remembers.
WSAW
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
WSAW
Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet....
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
WSAW
City council, ACLU raise concerns about audio surveillance in Green Bay City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are being raised over the placement of audio recording devices inside Green Bay City Hall. This week, a city council member raised concerns after finding out several installed devices can record audio in hallways without a person knowing about it. Late Friday, the mayor’s...
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay City Council
Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.
