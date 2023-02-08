Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: East Central Florida to witness strong gusts which might cause damage today, Melbourne, FlStanleyMelbourne, FL
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
cw34.com
Affordable housing requirement in Sebastian annexation proposal cut in half
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — The looming annexation of 2,000 acres of former citrus land by the City of Sebastian has been embroiled in controversy. The city has already agreed that it will happen - it’s just about the fine print. In previous renditions of the annexation agreement, 10%...
DeSantis proposes $1.5B fix for slow-moving traffic on I-4 in Osceola County
Work to jumpstart traffic on a usually congested stretch of I-4 could begin as soon as next year.
WPBF News 25
Eviction warnings continue at 55 and older mobile home park; Property owner says it's the only option
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents inSpanish Lakes Golf Community say they are getting eviction notices despite paying bills on time and complying with their rental agreements, but the property owner disagrees. Bill Neal has lived in the 55 and older mobile home park, with his wife for the...
sebastiandaily.com
Ribbon Cutting for Mel Fisher’s Mural in Sebastian
Mel Fisher Museum’s new Mural ribbon cutting with Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce. Mel Fisher’s Museum is located at 1322 US-1 in Sebastian, Florida.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths
A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit. It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to...
wflx.com
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach Farmers Market
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WPBF News 25
'Temptation is to flee': Martin County sheriff concerned about growing number of unlicensed drivers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We all know driving without a license is illegal but, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, that's not stopping unlicensed drivers from getting behind the wheel. "We're seeing a very clear trend here," Snyder said. "Not just driving or having their license suspended but...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Feb. 9
Peter Jay Franchville, 53, of the 1800 block of 71st Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on $30,000 bond; Charge(s): contractor fail to perform work, exploit elderly or disabled, third-degree grand theft. Tyler Ray Green, 31, of the 1700 block of Berkshire Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s):...
cbs12.com
Fire Photos: Firefighters combat RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie had firefighters working quickly to combat the inferno. The St. Lucie Fire District was able to capture the moment firefighters battled the smoke and flames. Fire officials said at around 1:49 p.m. on...
wflx.com
Fort Pierce looks to revive Boy Scout Troop 772
Local leaders in Fort Pierce are now looking to start up again Boy Scout Troop 772, a group that seemed to have a positive effect on teens. "I see the need, and I am not the kind of person who will see a need and not attempt to fulfill it," Jenny Champagne, who is working to reorganize the troop, said.
wflx.com
Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect
A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
veronews.com
‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service
A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
