Sebastian, FL

wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths

A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit. It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County

A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Feb. 9

Peter Jay Franchville, 53, of the 1800 block of 71st Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on $30,000 bond; Charge(s): contractor fail to perform work, exploit elderly or disabled, third-degree grand theft. Tyler Ray Green, 31, of the 1700 block of Berkshire Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s):...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce looks to revive Boy Scout Troop 772

Local leaders in Fort Pierce are now looking to start up again Boy Scout Troop 772, a group that seemed to have a positive effect on teens. "I see the need, and I am not the kind of person who will see a need and not attempt to fulfill it," Jenny Champagne, who is working to reorganize the troop, said.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect

A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service

A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
VERO BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
COCOA BEACH, FL

