Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!
HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood always draws a big crowd. But this year’s game between the two boys basketball teams had another twist. Cooper Seamer has more on the game that pitted brother against brother on the court. A packed house for his...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
gowatertown.net
Two South Dakota sheriffs invited by Congressman Dusty Johnson to tonight’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has chosen Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman to be his guest at tonight’s State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend...
KELOLAND TV
Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
Comments / 0