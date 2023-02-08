ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11

We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

