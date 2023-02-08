We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO