Read full article on original website
Related
5 things Jesus never said
Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Bible verse of the week: God will 'humble the proud and exalt anyone who is humble,' Seattle pastor says
The Old Testament Book of Job offers lessons in how to handle crushing loss and remain faithful to God and his promises. Seattle pastor Jesse Bradley explains God is both powerful and compassionate.
Thank God in all things
The Bible is filled with examples of men and women facing different circumstances that serve to promote not destroy God’s peace. Paul is
Don't overlook God's glory in your 2023 faith journey
As people of faith we should not only be grateful for God's favor and grace but we must not overlook another important part of His character. We should not shy away from His glory.
Jesus is tempted…
Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now. Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme. ...
Wichita Eagle
What Do Psychics Say About Heaven - Life after Death??
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Armed with years of experience, a psychic may be able to answer your questions about what lies ahead when you leave this earthly existence.
Hercules - The Mortal Who Became a God
In ancient Greece, there was a legend of a mortal man who would become a god. This man was Hercules, the son of Zeus, and a mortal woman named Alcmene. Hercules was born with incredible strength and courage, but his life was filled with trials and tribulations, as the gods tested him time and time again.
The history of the shadow people
The TRUE story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?. Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but when you turn to look, it's gone? Have you ever heard a strange noise at night that can't be explained? Many people have encountered what is known as "shadow people" - mysterious beings that appear in the darkness and vanish without a trace. Some believe these shadow people are real, while others think they are simply a product of our imagination. Let's explore the true story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?
‘Consecration’: The Devil Is Back and He’s Killing Nuns and Priests
As both ardent fundamentalists and horror aficionados know, you can’t have God without the Devil. Nonetheless, Consecration contends that it’s sometimes difficult to distinguish between the two, especially when both the devout and the blasphemous behave in a dubious—if not outright alarming—manner. It’s enough to make one swear off religion altogether, especially when it’s practiced at the most perilous cliffside church since Black Narcissus.The latest from Black Death director Christopher Smith, Consecration (premiering Feb. 10 in theaters) follows in the footsteps of so many prior demonic thrillers that it’s a wonder it has any tricks up its sleeve. Alas, the...
myzeo.com
How Should You Word a Christian Wedding Invitation Vs Traditional Invite?
A Christian wedding invitation should focus on the religious aspects of the ceremony, highlighting the importance of faith and God in the couple’s relationship. It’s common to include Bible verses or religious language in the invitation. It may also include the name of the church or other religious venue where the ceremony will be held.
floydcountyrecord.com
Seven Sentence Sermon: My Hometown
Small talk with a stranger can be interesting, especially if you ask the perfect question like “where are you from?”. Many people I ask that question to will tell me about their hometown; in quite a few cases, they still have family there. For me, it’s more challenging as...
sheenmagazine.com
Author Ruth Curry Shares with the World Dark Family Secrets in Her New Tell-All Book
Every family has secrets, but some family secrets are nightmares—something no one could imagine would have happened. Surviving your family’s abusive past is never easy … especially when you remember everything that happened like it was yesterday, while others in the family seem to forget. This is the case in the shocking, unbelievable, and tragic story and events that took place in the book, My Dysfunctional Secret Family, by author Ruth Curry. The author takes you back in time into her life where her family struggles were real and sexual abuse ignored. Shedding light on Southern Black family secrets is a no-no, but for author Ruth Curry it is lifting a weight off her shoulders.
Comments / 0