STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles running back AJ Brown and Eagles linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO