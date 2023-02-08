Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
wcbi.com
Church family and community ready to support A.J. Brown and Willie Gay in Sunday’s big game
STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles running back AJ Brown and Eagles linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.
Mississippi students design multi-purpose solar farms
Mississippi State students are gaining real-world experience solving problems in the solar energy industry through a team challenge sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments. As part of its corporate responsibility program, Cubico, a global renewable energy infrastructure company owning and operating large-scale solar farms, created a recent competition for MSU College...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
reflector-online.com
Chicken Salad Chick closes its doors in Starkville
On Jan. 31, Chicken Salad Chick on Highway 12 permanently closed in Starkville. Dianna and Cameron Parker, owners of the Chicken Salad Chick in Starkville, shared the reasoning behind their decision to close the restaurant. “Our sales cut almost in half within the past two years,” Cameron Parker said.
Neshoba Democrat
Bird flu outbreak reported in Leake County
A poultry farm in Leake County has been quarantined after poultry from a commercial broiler chicken flock tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this week, leaving roughly 90,000 chickens affected, state agriculture authorities say. A Mississippi Board of Animal Health press release issued Thursday said officials have been...
Mississippi Used Corporal Punishment in Schools 4,300 Times Last Year
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
WTOK-TV
Woman arrested in jail contraband case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday that Liquanda Martin, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with an open investigation that started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail. Two others were charged last week, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins. The charges involved are...
WTOK-TV
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
Comments / 0