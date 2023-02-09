'Very distressing' - Homeowner recounts home invasion

An East Northport homeowner is outraged and scared following what appears to be a brazen home invasion.

Police say it happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when three people showed up in front of Sylvia Tuthill's house.

Two of those people came to the back of the house, walked through the back door and made their way inside.

"The fact that they just literally walked into our home so cavalier without a care is very distressing," Tuthill says.

Tuthill says she, her husband and two young children were upstairs and still awake when she heard noises - that's when she and her husband looked at their surveillance camera.

"So, he looked at the camera and he sees two figures going into our washroom, so he says to me, 'Oh, I think it might be your mom and sister popping in,'" Tuthill says.

But after calling her mother, Tuthill realized it wasn't them. She immediately hung up the phone and went to her daughter's room because it faces the street.

She says she opened the window and started yelling to distract the intruders from coming upstairs.

After yelling out the window, Tuthill says a person in a car turned the ignition on and honked for the intruders to come out of the house.

Tuthill says her screaming was enough to scare off everyone before anything was stolen.

"These criminals are brazen and they're bold and they're not afraid of what they're going to encounter in a home," Tuthill says.

She says as a business owner, she is now even considering getting a pistol license.

She tells News 12 police are still looking for whoever was in their home.

Tutill says while what happened was a warning for the family, they have no plans on leaving the neighborhood, which they say is a safe place to live.