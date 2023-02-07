Read full article on original website
A history of machine control: part two
This is the second part of an article on machine control, to read part one click here. In brainstorming sessions, Trimble application engineers came up with the idea to put two receivers on the blade – making way for the Moving Baseline RTK technology. Mark Nichols, then Trimble’s general...
Cummins adds dewatering pumps to lineup
Cummins Inc. is making available two new dewatering pumps targeted to construction, oil & gas, agricultural, mining, water and wastewater applications. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 will be offered fully finished for use in their respective operations and powered by the Cummins QSF2.8 Tier 4 Final engine. The QSF4X4 supports flow...
Wacker Neuson to display battery units at ConExpo
Wacker Neuson will be previewing a variety of new products at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US. The company says that the booth’s theme “All it takes for the challenges you face,” celebrates the company’s dedication to helping contractors meet their daily challenges on the job site.
