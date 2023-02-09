Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

College Football Playoff title game organizers pledge support to schools, minority-owned businesses

By Greg Bailey Thursday, February 9, 2023 3:33AM,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS1PO_0khGX3Td00

The executive director of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game was almost sold on Houston as a host for the 2024 game.

Then, Bill Hancock heard about the thousands of volunteers that power the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year.

"We were so impressed by the number of people who work every year for the rodeo. Wow!" Hancock said on Wednesday during the kickoff event for the CFP title game in Houston.

For Hancock, the spirit of cooperation and volunteer effort was one of the items that clinched it. Houston will host the national title game for the first time next January at NRG Stadium.

This is another big win for the city. Houston organizers beat out tough competition for what Hancock tells us is the second-most watched event on television, behind only to the Super Bowl.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game joins the 2026 World Cup , a recent Super Bowl , and this year's Final Four on the list of world class events coming to Houston. With big crowds for the game come millions of dollars in revenue for local businesses like hotels and restaurants. Local schools will also win.

Hancock proudly talks about the CFP's commitment to local schools at the K-12 level.

Legacy programs will start with classroom makeovers and continue from there. Hancock pledges that for as long as they play the CFP National Championship, the event will continue to offer financial support to schools in host cities like Houston.

"We don't want it to be for one year or two years. We want it to be for 10 years, or 20 years, or 30 years down the road," June Deadrick, host committee chair, said about how long schools and students will benefit from the CFP in Houston.

Hancock also hopes sports fans in Houston understand the importance of our city's world-class facilities in securing the game. He calls the NRG Stadium and the surrounding complex "world class," along with the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown.

Houston will also hold a special place in college football history. 2024 will mark the final time we see a four-team playoff format. The CFP will move to a 12-team format in 2025.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX
Cougar cubs make public debut at Houston Zoo, including University of Houston mascot Shasta VII
Houston, TX5 hours ago
No. 2 Houston's Sasser and Walker combine for 34 points to take down SMU
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Day 1 of Astros spring training: Players catch up and a new contract is announced
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Most Popular
Houston ISD faces $60M deficit as enrollment declines by 20,000
Houston, TX19 hours ago
New SW Houston neighborhood filled with debris and trash after construction abruptly stopped in 2020
Houston, TX15 hours ago
HCC is redistricting after 2020 Census shows gap in number of residents in different districts
Houston, TX1 day ago
'Helpless feeling': Houstonian with ties to Michigan State University speaks out about mass shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
I-45 North Freeway outbound at I-10 back open after lost load near downtown Houston
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Texas favorite H-E-B bags no. 1 spot in annual survey of best in the nation
Houston, TX1 day ago
Argument between woman and ex sparks hourslong SWAT scene in NW Houston, HPD said
Houston, TX1 day ago
HPD searched Kingwood wastewater plant amid allegations of falsified documents
Houston, TX57 minutes ago
Houston man creates new gun safety device after losing friend in accidental shooting
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Why this Houston-area school district is thinking about switching to 4-day weeks
Crosby, TX2 days ago
Your alternate routes to avoid these 3 areas experiencing closures this weekend
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Longtime City of Houston and Harris County vendor accused of multi-million dollar bribery scheme
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Texas state data shows pandemic-era increase in attacks on healthcare workers
Houston, TX3 days ago
ABC13 Renters' Rights: Tenants' top questions answered on crime problems, added-on fees, and more
Houston, TX2 days ago
Good Samaritans rush to help Houston mother after carjacker takes off with her car and 2 kids
Houston, TX1 day ago
Records reveal Dickinson's 'Red, White and Bayou' budget ballooned and barely generated revenue
Dickinson, TX1 day ago
Body in state of decomposition found in wooded area near Memorial Park, Houston police say
Houston, TX41 minutes ago
SW Houston death investigated in area where ABC13 Safety Tracker counted 11 homicides in last year
Houston, TX3 days ago
Prairie View A&M University president Dr. Ruth Simmons joining Rice University
Prairie View, TX2 days ago
Eat Drink HTX dining event brings you brunch, lunch and dinner for $25 or less
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man shot in the neck, his truck stolen outside food store in southeast Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Armed former HISD student in custody after trespassing on Bellaire High School, officials say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Mattress Mack files lawsuit against Harris County regarding 2022 election problems
Houston, TX3 days ago
Foul play not suspected after University of Houston student found dead on campus walkway, UH says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Driver suffered medical episode before crash that closed 610 West Loop, Bellaire PD said
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy