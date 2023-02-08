ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

DDG responds to the Internet After Breakup Speculations

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc3uB_0khGNlXI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eecZv_0khGNlXI00

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty


A fter this week’s speculations of a breakup with his famous celebrity girlfriend, Halle Bailey. 25-year-old DDG has responded to the nosey haters. Fans noticed earlier this week that DDG had unfollowed Bailey on Instagram. He also deleted all her photos from his account, and shared a tweet that stated, “all these girls the same… aint no wayy.”


Now if you know anything about relationships in the 21 century, then you know that when someone deleted a person entirely from their page and unfollows them, it’s a wrap. The lovers have been strong together for a minute now so we hoped that things were not over.  Later on Wednesday, DDG tweeted, “The internet is so gullible”. Many believe he is referring to the internet after their speculations on his relationship.

In the midst of the controversy, Halle Bailey’s sister Ski took to social media to get some things off of her chest. This is the first time a lot of fans have seen her and many commented on how they never knew who she was. She stated, “DDG like bro hats wrong with you? Halle’s not like the ones that you’ve been with.” She continued to rant and express how she felt about the situation which may or not even be a real situation.


Later, the two made up to the public in a tweet stating how they both loved each other. The two began dating in early 2022, but they did not go public until March of the same year. Do you think there was a little trolling involved? Or is something scandalous really occurring?

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie

Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
People

Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher

"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
A.V. Club

Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion

In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
Sea Coast Echo

Chris Brown’s rage over Grammys loss

Chris Brown raged “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper?” after he lost a Grammy award to the pianist. The rapper, 33, was not at the 65th Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23) night in Los Angeles but when jazz artist Robert, 44, won in the Best R and B Album category, Chris vented his fury online.
Black Enterprise

50 Cent Returns to Music with New Collaboration With Nas for Upcoming ‘King’s Disease 4’

Two kings from Queens, 50 Cent and Nas, are set to collaborate on a future project. In an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine, Power executive producer and hip-hop recording artist, 50 Cent, acknowledged that he will be teaming up with God’s Son, the Stillmatic rapper, Nas. The two, who both hail from the borough of Queens in New York City, engaged in beef many years ago and the hip-hop world would welcome a collaboration between the two entrepreneurs.
QUEENS, NY
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy