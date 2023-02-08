ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Reuters

Stocks slip, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed and global equity markets fell on Friday as rising interest rates unsettled investors amid a growing chorus of central bank officials insisting monetary policy needs to remain tight for some time to lick inflation.
US News and World Report

Take Five: the Truth About Inflation

LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
US News and World Report

China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers

Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that most foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Wednesday. Under the requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adult visitors who are not citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. are required to show proof of COVID…
CNET

Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers

Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
US News and World Report

U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Why a debt tsunami is coming for the global economy

Low-income countries that borrowed a lot of money during the pandemic are now struggling with debt payments that threaten to overwhelm their economies. The International Monetary Fund is ringing the alarm bell that a debt crisis could devastate these countries and harm their most vulnerable populations. Today on the show,...
BBC

Have Biden's economic plans hit the buffers?

President Joe Biden may not be out of ideas for how to deliver on his economic promises. But he does seem to be out of time. In his State of the Union address, the president urged lawmakers to "finish the job" - calling for a new tax on the super wealthy, a crackdown on Big Tech companies, and other financial support for families, including family and medical leave.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy