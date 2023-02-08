Read full article on original website
Related
The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says
The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
The US economy will sink into a recession - and stocks will feel the squeeze, top economist Steve Hanke says
The US economy will suffer a recession that could hit stock prices, Steve Hanke warned. The veteran economist sees inflation tumbling and the Fed cutting interest rates later this year. Hanke flagged the shrinking US money supply as the key reason why a recession lies ahead. The US economy will...
Stocks slip, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed and global equity markets fell on Friday as rising interest rates unsettled investors amid a growing chorus of central bank officials insisting monetary policy needs to remain tight for some time to lick inflation.
US News and World Report
Take Five: the Truth About Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
You can tell the stock market rally is out of steam because the dollar is no longer on the retreat, strategist says
The rally in US stocks could be stunted by a rebounding dollar, according to a market technician. "We don't think there's a ton of downside for the dollar, and if there's not a lot of downside for the dollar, it's tough to see a lot of upside for equities," Jonathan Krinksky said.
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that most foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Wednesday. Under the requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adult visitors who are not citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. are required to show proof of COVID…
CNET
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP bill would abolish IRS, income and payroll taxes, replace them with flat sales tax
Republicans in the House have introduced a new bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service and overhaul the U.S. tax system, doing away with income and payroll taxes and implementing a flat national sales tax in its place. The bill calls for a 23 percent national sales tax that...
Here's Just How Huge Big Oil Would Be If It Were a Country
The top 10 fossil-fuel companies generated $2.24 trillion in revenue in 2022. That would put the industry among top 10 GDP countries.
Fears of a US debt crisis are 'imaginary', and what the economy needs is more investment in critical infrastructure, economist says
A US debt crisis is an "imaginary" fear, and policymakers should focus on "real" problems, UC Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen said. He stressed the importance of investment, which could stimulate the economy and lighten the debt burden. "Those who imagine an imminent debt crisis are making much ado about nothing."
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
Biden admin. leaning toward blocking JetBlue-Spirit merger: report
The Department of Justice is reportedly likely to take legal action to block a pending $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines Inc.
NPR
Why a debt tsunami is coming for the global economy
Low-income countries that borrowed a lot of money during the pandemic are now struggling with debt payments that threaten to overwhelm their economies. The International Monetary Fund is ringing the alarm bell that a debt crisis could devastate these countries and harm their most vulnerable populations. Today on the show,...
Biden administration set to propose largest Defense budget in US history as GOP pushes for spending cuts
Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told Politico that he anticipates the spending figure "will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year."
BBC
Have Biden's economic plans hit the buffers?
President Joe Biden may not be out of ideas for how to deliver on his economic promises. But he does seem to be out of time. In his State of the Union address, the president urged lawmakers to "finish the job" - calling for a new tax on the super wealthy, a crackdown on Big Tech companies, and other financial support for families, including family and medical leave.
Comments / 1