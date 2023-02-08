Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
energyintel.com
BP Realigns Strategy With Market Realities
Reality has set in for BP’s envelope-pushing energy transition strategy. The UK major elicited both applause and heckles in 2020 when it unveiled plans to aggressively cut oil and gas production and execute one of the industry’s biggest renewable electricity buildouts, all while showering shareholders with growing returns. But the world’s energy transition is proving more complicated than expected, forcing BP to recalibrate — even if the broad tenants of its strategy remain in place. Equity analysts and industry players alike raised early questions regarding BP’s ability to square the circle around new CEO Bernard Looney’s bold strategy. Tellingly, BP’s strategic amendments unveiled this week entail: (1) a slower upstream decline and scrapped targets to shrink refining; (2) shifting its renewables focus to higher-margin biofuels and hydrogen as well as offshore wind; and (3) higher capital spending in both oil and gas and low carbon. The changes are expected to offer greater assurance for growing shareholder returns, especially given cut ties with Rosneft. BP’s 19.75% stake lifted its equity production by 50% and provided hundreds of millions of dollars in annual dividends.
energyintel.com
The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023
In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Shrug Off Stout Storage Draw
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." The operator aims to complete the debottlenecking by the end of this year, instead of 2024. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows even as Northeast US gas traded hands at triple-digit prices.
energyintel.com
'Blue' Hydrogen Facility Planned
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market.
energyintel.com
Activists Sue Shell Board Members Over Emissions
A climate activist group has filed a lawsuit alleging that Shell's board of directors has violated its duty to shareholders by not cutting emissions more quickly. It claims this is the first suit of its kind. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a...
energyintel.com
Nuclear Fuel: Market Intermediaries Expand Role Amid Uncertainty
Much of the impetus behind the bullish uranium market of the past couple years has come not from nuclear operator end-users, but from traders and nontraditional market players such as uranium holding funds, and this looks set to continue as the market navigates an increasingly precarious geopolitical divide. If it...
energyintel.com
Russian Oil Revenues Poised to Take a Hit: Forecast
Russia's announcement on Friday of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut for March is in line with expectations for Russian oil output this year, given the impact of new Western sanctions on refined product sales, in particular. Iraqi has said it will proceed with the long-delayed signing of six...
energyintel.com
South Africa: Nuclear Path Uncertain as Energy Crisis Deepens
Pretoria's embrace of new nuclear power is uncertain and controversial as the South African government struggles to respond to a worsening energy crisis, although industry sources are convinced that the launch of a program to build at least 2.5 gigawatts — and possibly even 4 GW — of new nuclear may be in sight.
energyintel.com
EU Looks to Extend Mandatory Cuts in Gas Demand
EU member states are expected to hold talks later this month about extending mandatory cuts in gas consumption, which are set to expire at the end of March. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important...
Comments / 0