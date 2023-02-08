Read full article on original website
Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago
Wait, 17yo aren't allowed to have guns. Why did a 17yo break a strict CA gun law? This crime must be made up. Our democrat super majority has done a great job of taking guns away from people so this has to be fake news.
michelle garcia
3d ago
that little 15 yr old was stabbing that 17 yr old.... both gang members.... ain't no victims just lost cause
Susan Watkins
3d ago
He is old enough to be a felon And carry a gun He is old enough to have his name put on news and in paper
Related
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and fatally struck a suspect at the intersection of… Read more "Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale"
Los Angeles County deputies shoot, kill man in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release. The man, who was […]
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested after shooting incident in Fontana on Feb. 9
One suspect was arrested after a shooting incident in Fontana on Feb. 9, but no injuries were reported, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 5 p.m., police received calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. market in the 18000 block of Arrow Boulevard in the eastern area of the city.
Police Fatally Shoot Armed Pursuit Suspect After Violent Crash; Innocent Driver Injured
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A pursuit ended in a violent crash before turning into a deadly officer-involved shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the city of La Habra. Fullerton Police Department officers were in vehicle pursuit of a felony armed and dangerous suspect early Friday morning, Feb. 10, when the pursuit entered into La Habra.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
WSB Radio
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff
Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
Gunshot Victim Found in Alleyway Near Fast Food Restaurant
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station and Whittier Police Department received a call around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, regarding a person with a gunshot wound in an alleyway on Norwalk and Whittier Boulevard next to a Taco Bell restaurant. The...
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
foxla.com
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
newsantaana.com
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
