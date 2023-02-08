Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.

FALLBROOK, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO