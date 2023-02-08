ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago

Wait, 17yo aren't allowed to have guns. Why did a 17yo break a strict CA gun law? This crime must be made up. Our democrat super majority has done a great job of taking guns away from people so this has to be fake news.

michelle garcia
3d ago

that little 15 yr old was stabbing that 17 yr old.... both gang members.... ain't no victims just lost cause

Susan Watkins
3d ago

He is old enough to be a felon And carry a gun He is old enough to have his name put on news and in paper

Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino

An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County deputies shoot, kill man in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release. The man, who was […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested after shooting incident in Fontana on Feb. 9

One suspect was arrested after a shooting incident in Fontana on Feb. 9, but no injuries were reported, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 5 p.m., police received calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. market in the 18000 block of Arrow Boulevard in the eastern area of the city.
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
WSB Radio

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
FALLBROOK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway

PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

