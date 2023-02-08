Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Campaign underway to get life-saving medication in everyone’s hands
Overdose prevention could be viewed as the new CPR: the Benton-Franklin Health District wants everyone to be prepared and know how to help anyone at any time. The BFHD is actively marketing its “Carry a Second Chance” campaign in the hope people will equip themselves with naloxone, an emergency medication that could reverse an overdose. It is available without a prescription in Washington state.
kpq.com
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima couple scammed by cashiers’ check
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier’s check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port hires Walla Walla company to manage Richland railroad
The Port of Benton has hired Columbia Rail to manage the 16-mile railroad that serves businesses at Horn Rapids, a critical first step to repairing decades of deterioration that reduced train speeds to 5 mph. Walla Walla-based Columbia operates short line railroads throughout the Mid-Columbia. It will operate and maintain...
FOX 11 and 41
Mobile home fire response blocks 38th Ave and Van Giesen St in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Responders with the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 are currently on scene for a mobile home fire on Van Giesen and 38th Ave, according to a NonStop Local reporter on scene. Our reporter tells us that Butte Ct. and...
yaktrinews.com
WA aviation officials take notice of Yakima’s push to host new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington state aviation officials are taking notice of a push from city and county officials to host the new state airport at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field. “We're not even saying that locating a regional airport in Yakima is feasible; it may not be,” City of Yakima...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Truck driving school expands to Pasco, where the students are
A truck driving school in Prosser has expanded to Pasco to cater to its growing roster of students. Juan Rojas Sr. expects enrollment to double or even triple after he and son Juan Jr. opened the new, primary outlet for H&R Elite Trucking Academy at 2020 Garland St., near the Lewis Street exit from Interstate 182 and Highway 12.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away
Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
State Officials Ready to Recommend Approval of two Central Washington Solar Projects
After several months of public hearings, environmental studies and criticism from Yakima County residents and public officials, the state is prepared to recommend approval for two solar farm projects in the northeast corner of the county. The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will vote on recommending the High Top...
yaktrinews.com
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
Chronicle
Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping of Infant at Washington Walmart Released as Prosecutors Review Video
Prosecutors are not charging a 44-year-old Wapato man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Yakima Walmart parking lot — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office wants to review security camera footage from the parking lot before making a formal charging decision.
yaktrinews.com
KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy
KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
KIMA TV
Local non-profit providing therapy through the magic of horses
Many of us look at our furry friends as companions we couldn't live without. But did you know outside of being great companions, some animals can actually help heal people with physical or emotional disabilities?. Here we share the magical legacy of the Pegasus Project and how they're doing Yakima...
