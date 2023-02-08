ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Campaign underway to get life-saving medication in everyone’s hands

Overdose prevention could be viewed as the new CPR: the Benton-Franklin Health District wants everyone to be prepared and know how to help anyone at any time. The BFHD is actively marketing its “Carry a Second Chance” campaign in the hope people will equip themselves with naloxone, an emergency medication that could reverse an overdose. It is available without a prescription in Washington state.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley

The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima couple scammed by cashiers’ check

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier’s check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Port hires Walla Walla company to manage Richland railroad

The Port of Benton has hired Columbia Rail to manage the 16-mile railroad that serves businesses at Horn Rapids, a critical first step to repairing decades of deterioration that reduced train speeds to 5 mph. Walla Walla-based Columbia operates short line railroads throughout the Mid-Columbia. It will operate and maintain...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Truck driving school expands to Pasco, where the students are

A truck driving school in Prosser has expanded to Pasco to cater to its growing roster of students. Juan Rojas Sr. expects enrollment to double or even triple after he and son Juan Jr. opened the new, primary outlet for H&R Elite Trucking Academy at 2020 Garland St., near the Lewis Street exit from Interstate 182 and Highway 12.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Alpha Tango

Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away

Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy

KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
GRANDVIEW, WA
KIMA TV

Local non-profit providing therapy through the magic of horses

Many of us look at our furry friends as companions we couldn't live without. But did you know outside of being great companions, some animals can actually help heal people with physical or emotional disabilities?. Here we share the magical legacy of the Pegasus Project and how they're doing Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
