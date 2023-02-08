STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO