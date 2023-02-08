ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pokesreport.com

We Apologize! Correction on the Big 12 Story on OU and Texas Departing

STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.
STILLWATER, OK
stillwaterliving.com

OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ANNOUNCES 2022 HONOREES

Award recipients honored during the annual ROAR conference. The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) recently revealed the 2022 award recipients for its annual awards program. Winners were announced during the association’s business building and networking event, ROAR, held this year at the Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa. During the three-day conference, REALTORS® also receive continuing education through leadership training and expert panels which is a staple to the real estate industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
YUKON, OK
Amusing Planet

The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years

The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body pulled from east Tulsa creek

TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him

For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

