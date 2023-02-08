Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
We Apologize! Correction on the Big 12 Story on OU and Texas Departing
STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
stillwaterliving.com
OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ANNOUNCES 2022 HONOREES
Award recipients honored during the annual ROAR conference. The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) recently revealed the 2022 award recipients for its annual awards program. Winners were announced during the association’s business building and networking event, ROAR, held this year at the Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa. During the three-day conference, REALTORS® also receive continuing education through leadership training and expert panels which is a staple to the real estate industry.
tourcounsel.com
OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Body pulled from east Tulsa creek
TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
KOCO
Temperatures warm up after icy conditions create morning issues for drivers in OKC metro
The overnight winter weather and frigid conditions caused slick road conditions Thursday morning across Oklahoma. The weather caused numerous crashes throughout central Oklahoma, including one deadly collision. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a blog KOCO 5 kept during winter...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, was reportedly visited in prison by Oklahoma investigators about a 1976 cold case, but Rader's daughter doesn't believe he was responsible
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him
For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
KOCO
Stillwater police officers recognized for saving man’s life following December crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police officers were honored after they were caught on camera jumping into action to save a man's life after a crash in December. Police said the man didn't have a pulse, but they were able to revive him. Now, they're being recognized by the Stillwater Fire Department.
