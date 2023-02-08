ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DDG responds to the Internet After Breakup Speculations

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
 3 days ago

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

A fter this week’s speculations of a breakup with his famous celebrity girlfriend, Halle Bailey. 25-year-old DDG has responded to the nosey haters. Fans noticed earlier this week that DDG had unfollowed Bailey on Instagram. He also deleted all her photos from his account, and shared a tweet that stated, “all these girls the same… aint no wayy.”

Now if you know anything about relationships in the 21 century, then you know that when someone deleted a person entirely from their page and unfollows them, it’s a wrap. The lovers have been strong together for a minute now so we hoped that things were not over.  Later on Wednesday, DDG tweeted, “The internet is so gullible”. Many believe he is referring to the internet after their speculations on his relationship.

In the midst of the controversy, Halle Bailey’s sister Ski took to social media to get some things off of her chest. This is the first time a lot of fans have seen her and many commented on how they never knew who she was. She stated, “DDG like bro hats wrong with you? Halle’s not like the ones that you’ve been with.” She continued to rant and express how she felt about the situation which may or not even be a real situation.

Later, the two made up to the public in a tweet stating how they both loved each other. The two began dating in early 2022, but they did not go public until March of the same year. Do you think there was a little trolling involved? Or is something scandalous really occurring?

