Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Marijuana advertising bill hearing highlights confusion over existing law
A hearing this week on a bill to prohibit marijuana advertising revealed a wide gulf between understandings of the state’s current ad policy for the industry. On Wednesday morning, the House Business and Labor Committee met to consider House Bill 351, which would effectively ban most marijuana advertising in Montana. In its current form, the bill would prohibit a marijuana business from utilizing outdoor signage and billboards and any use of a dispensary’s brand name or logo in print, TV, radio, or sponsorship. In keeping with current law, HB 351 allows for one exception: listings in online directories.
Fairfield Sun Times
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Fairfield Sun Times
Legislature weighs bill to exempt some small subdivisions from environmental review
Lawmakers are considering a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-backed bill that would exempt some smaller subdivision applications from environmental review. Senate Bill 240 sponsor Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the measure would streamline DEQ’s review process while maintaining environmental protections. The proposal is in line with a larger effort state agencies have undertaken to address housing affordability challenges by reducing the time it takes to approve subdivision applications, Small said.
Comments / 0