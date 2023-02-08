A hearing this week on a bill to prohibit marijuana advertising revealed a wide gulf between understandings of the state’s current ad policy for the industry. On Wednesday morning, the House Business and Labor Committee met to consider House Bill 351, which would effectively ban most marijuana advertising in Montana. In its current form, the bill would prohibit a marijuana business from utilizing outdoor signage and billboards and any use of a dispensary’s brand name or logo in print, TV, radio, or sponsorship. In keeping with current law, HB 351 allows for one exception: listings in online directories.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO