Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soda Pop Slalom gives young skiers taste of Winter Carnival traditions
The Soda Pop Slalom drew a record amount of interest on Friday, Feb. 10, as 385 young skiers, ages 11 and under, signed up to take part in the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition at Howelsen Hill. “It’s a community event for all the young kids,” said Blair Seymour, sport...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
8-year-old flies 35 feet to win donkey jump at Winter Carnival Street Events
Eight-year-old Zach Hiatt flew 35 feet 11 inches about halfway through the Donkey Jump competition during the 110th Winter Carnival Street Events on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Feb. 11. Event announcers John Shipley and Tom Whiddon were impressed with the jump, but knew it could be...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat reminisces on more than 100 years of Winter Carnival bringing the community together
As hundreds of youth competed and played outside Olympian Hall under the lights at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Thursday evening, Feb. 11, the skiing kids of decades ago told stories of past Winter Carnivals. “Back in the ‘50s, Steamboat basically closed up in the wintertime,” said Pete Wither, 80,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Best places to watch the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza in Steamboat this weekend
The most wonderful thing about the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza is there is no bad view. Up close is fun because you can see all the details, but if you don’t want to leave your house on a hill, you can still take in the fireworks display. Athletes will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Surviving in resort mountain towns has become a herculean task, and it shouldn’t be
I just read the letter to the editor from Erin Biggs about being unable to survive in Steamboat much longer and my heart goes out to you. Sadly, you describe exactly what’s happening in the all of the mountains towns including Glenwood Springs where I live. Luckily, I don’t...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
From the archives: Gladys Starr crowned Queen of Ski Carnival
This article originally appeared in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 23, 1916. It and the accompanying photographs were provided by the Museum of Northwest Colorado in Craig. The counting judges began their labors at 12 o’clock noon and from that time until announcement was made, an expectant crowd waited at Elk Park with increasing interest for the news of the election of the Queen of the Carnival.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s ‘Super Bowl’: The Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza
A tradition started in 1914 to cure cabin fever, local skiers, ski patrol, and kids with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club put on a memorable, creative ski show that lights up the night sky every year. Now, the tradition is known as the Night Extravaganza and is a highlight...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Here’s what the new skatepark at Howelsen Hill will look like
After months of planning, Steamboat Springs Park and Recreation has finalized its improvement plan for a new skatepark at Howelsen Hill and determined a tentative schedule to move forward with the project. As planned, the new pieces will replace the existing Howelsen Hill Skate Park and include more than 40...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat hot dog stand hopes customers relish its late-night options
Ronnie Hewins said his new business, The Dawg House, will offer a tasty lunch, an affordable dinner and a late-night bite to eat, as well as an experience that will bring a smile to his customers’ faces. “One of the biggest things that we provide, other than a great...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Report details Steamboat chief’s exit, surgeon resigns: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show. Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot &...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Maribeth Cate
Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Maribeth Cate passed away on Sunday November 27th. She died peacefully from complications from dementia with her husband Robert, daughter Kelsey and son Morgan at her side in Salt Lake City. She was born in Amory Mississippi on April 5th, 1941, to Frank and Ruby Wilkinson...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Forever family: Steamboat girls basketball celebrates its seniors
The Steamboat Springs girls basketball seniors have been through a lot together over the years. Between dealing with the pandemic, a coaching change and several losing seasons, the Sailors had no issue keeping their heads held high. Inviting Basalt to town, the team celebrated its three senior girls on Friday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to Moffat County High School music department
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The northern pike: How to catch them and why they have become so controversial
Growing up as a fifth-generation Routt County native, Cody Lujan fell in love with fishing at a young age and has since traveled all over the country fishing and guiding. Above all, Lujan loves fishing with his children and advocates all anglers to fish with their families. Lujan is a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls basketball earns sixth win
Coming off an eight-game losing streak, Steamboat Springs girls basketball won its first game in just over a month at home against Aspen on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Sailors remained stout on defense for the duration of the game, giving up just 19 points and scoring 36. This is well above Steamboat’s season scoring average of 24.2 points per game.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The risk Hayden voters took to build a community center seems to be paying off
Nearly two years after the Hayden Center opened, the risk Hayden voters took when they approved raising taxes to fund the build out appears to be working out. The center now has nearly 400 paying members — an increase of 100 from December to January — as well as 24-hour access for adults and a partnership with the school system that allows students to hang out at the community center for free.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner announces retirement, school board seeks help with hiring search
Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner has announced her retirement, effective June 30. Sinner spent six years in the position and indicated in her retirement announcement that serving the Hayden community has been the highlight of her career. A 30-year veteran in education, Sinner secured a Ph. D in curriculum and instruction...
