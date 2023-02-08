ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

From the archives: Gladys Starr crowned Queen of Ski Carnival

This article originally appeared in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 23, 1916. It and the accompanying photographs were provided by the Museum of Northwest Colorado in Craig. The counting judges began their labors at 12 o’clock noon and from that time until announcement was made, an expectant crowd waited at Elk Park with increasing interest for the news of the election of the Queen of the Carnival.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Here’s what the new skatepark at Howelsen Hill will look like

After months of planning, Steamboat Springs Park and Recreation has finalized its improvement plan for a new skatepark at Howelsen Hill and determined a tentative schedule to move forward with the project. As planned, the new pieces will replace the existing Howelsen Hill Skate Park and include more than 40...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Maribeth Cate

Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Maribeth Cate passed away on Sunday November 27th. She died peacefully from complications from dementia with her husband Robert, daughter Kelsey and son Morgan at her side in Salt Lake City. She was born in Amory Mississippi on April 5th, 1941, to Frank and Ruby Wilkinson...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Forever family: Steamboat girls basketball celebrates its seniors

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball seniors have been through a lot together over the years. Between dealing with the pandemic, a coaching change and several losing seasons, the Sailors had no issue keeping their heads held high. Inviting Basalt to town, the team celebrated its three senior girls on Friday,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat girls basketball earns sixth win

Coming off an eight-game losing streak, Steamboat Springs girls basketball won its first game in just over a month at home against Aspen on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Sailors remained stout on defense for the duration of the game, giving up just 19 points and scoring 36. This is well above Steamboat’s season scoring average of 24.2 points per game.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The risk Hayden voters took to build a community center seems to be paying off

Nearly two years after the Hayden Center opened, the risk Hayden voters took when they approved raising taxes to fund the build out appears to be working out. The center now has nearly 400 paying members — an increase of 100 from December to January — as well as 24-hour access for adults and a partnership with the school system that allows students to hang out at the community center for free.
HAYDEN, CO

