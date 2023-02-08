Read full article on original website
Dating action game, Eternights, launches in summer of 2023
Eternights, is an upcoming hack-and-slash indie game by Korean developer and publisher, Studio Sai. The game is described to feature a unique blend of dating and action. Recently, Eternights is one of the four upcoming titles featured in the latest PlayStation Indie Spotlight announcements. Jae Yoo, the Game Director and Founder of Studio Sai, revealed some details regarding Eternights‘ gameplay. The game was also announced to be released in the early summer of 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Take a look Eternights Spring Update video, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:
Valorant announces Swiftplay will become permanent
Product manager Coleman Palm updated Valorant fans today with the huge announcement that the fresh new mode “Swiftplay” will officially leave Beta and become a permanent addition. The game mode was an instant hit, and it will be included permanently in patch 6.03. Here’s the full announcement from...
Hokko Life releases World Shrine update patch notes
Hokko Life, the cute community sim game from developer Wonderscope and publisher Team17, has just released full patch notes for the World Shrine update. The big update is available today on Nintendo Switch, and features some highly requested changes such as a dedicated design tab, expandable housing, a new fast travel mechanic and more. A release date for PS4 and Xbox have not been confirmed. Here’s the full announcement from Team17’s official Twitter feed:
Best Roblox One Piece Games
One Piece is a popular Japanese manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets out to become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, he gathers a diverse crew of pirates and sets sail on a journey to find the legendary treasure known as “One Piece”. The series is known for its action-packed battles, humor, and heartwarming moments. With over 1000 episodes and counting, One Piece has become one of the longest-running and most beloved anime series of all time. It has also inspired numerous video games, films, and merchandise, making it a worldwide phenomenon. This is no wonder that the anime has become a huge hit with players on the Roblox platform.
IdleOn update includes new Siege Breaker Class
IdleOn announced the Siege Breaker Class is now available in this latest update. In addition to the class addition, the update includes new content, balance changes, bug fixes, and adjustments. Players will notice that you can now auto-loot after five seconds rather than fifteen, arrow speed has now been increased, and more.
Dead by Daylight dev update teases improved visuals and more
Dead by Daylight has just released an extensive new dev update, detailing major upcoming changes for the next update. This included Red Forest visual updates with preview images, better map rotations, and other improvements for quality of life. Here’s the big announcement from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter feed:
Two Point Campus release new items and challenge mode for Valentine’s update
Two Point Campus has released The Valentine’s update as part of version 4.0 to celebrate the season of love. This update includes a slew of new Valentine’s-themed content, such as the new Cupid Challenge Mode, fresh new Valentine’s goods, and future Community Events. Check out the Two Point Campus – Valentine’s Day Update Launch Trailer from PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:
10 Best League of Legends Art
League of Legends has a history of releasing some stunning artwork, especially when it comes to champion splashes and teasers. With Aurelion Sol’s rework freshly released, the amazing artwork made for this champion is front and center on the game’s client, reminding everyone of just how great League art can be.
How to get the Flamarang Glove in Slap Battles – Underkill Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Flamarang Glove and Underkill Ritual Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Ironwood Studios debut Pacific Drive gets first look gameplay trailer
Pacific Drive, an upcoming driving survival game mashup from developer Ironwood Studios has just released a new gameplay trailer featuring a variety of mysteries and enemies. Although a release window has not been confirmed, the game is slated to launch this year. It will be available on PC and PlayStation. You can watch the full trailer on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel here:
How to unlock Apoplexy in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed by Luca Galante. It features minimalistic gameplay and rogue-lite elements where you move thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game features different relics, which provide specific bonuses to the game, further enhancing the play. If you need to know how to unlock Apoplexy relic in Vampire Survivors, check out our step-by-step guide!
PlayStation unboxing video teases full PS VR2 contents
PlayStation decided to release an extensive unboxing video today, featuring their upcoming PS VR2 console packaging and contents. The video also included some clear instructions on how to actually use each of the components and then store them. The PS VR2 is scheduled to roll out on February 22nd, 2023....
Roblox BedWars Gold Apple update log and patch notes
The BedWars Gold Apple update has been released on February 10th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
World of Stands Hamon update log & patch notes
Roblox World of Stands has released its new Hamon update on February 10th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Apex Legends reveals key cosmetics in new Battle Pass trailer
Apex Legends has just released a brand-new Battle Pass trailer showing off some of the featured cosmetics ahead of next season’s launch on February 14th, 2023. Highlights included the Battle Pass badge, a reactive Mastiff skin, and new outfits for Crypto, Bloodhound and Valkyrie. You can watch the full Battle Pass trailer on Apex Legends’ official YouTube channel here:
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse showcases story and Photo Mode mechanic in new video
Koei Tecmo‘s Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has provided a preview of its thrilling storyline, along with a closer look at some of the game’s mechanics, including Photo Mode. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is an upcoming digital remaster of the same-titled 2008 survival...
