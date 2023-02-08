Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Beat the Stigma: Local figure skater shares journey through addiction recovery
SYLVANIA, Ohio — "I fell in love with it. It was my passion. I wanted to do it forever." The "it" for Nicole Horoszewski is ice skating. But a horrific car crash in 2020 meant Horoszewski couldn't even lace up her skates, never mind glide across the ice. "I...
13abc.com
Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
13abc.com
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
13abc.com
New TPD officer eager to make a positive change in his hometown community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recently welcomed 33 new officers to the force, including one hometown officer who hopes to make a difference on the streets. “I just really wanted to give back to the community and make a bigger impact in the community,” said new recruit...
13abc.com
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Support from the local community and a new collaboration with the Seneca County Department of Job & Family Services has provided new life for the First Step Center for Domestic Violence services in Fostoria. According to the First Step Center, this support means First Step will...
californiaexaminer.net
Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide
Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in Toledo: Spring 2023 Edition
Calling all Kombucha lovers! After years of looking, Boochy Mama’s has announced their new location in Downtown Toledo, just a few blocks from their old location. The new location will be in the former Okun Produce warehouse, located on N. Huron St. between Monroe and Washington. More information will be released in the coming weeks. 567-318-2240. Boochymama.com.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants
OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
13abc.com
Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he gave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
13abc.com
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
13abc.com
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
Beacon
Aquarius brings delicious Detroit Style Pizza to Port Clinton this winter
During his travels to Detroit, Dalton Brand fell in love with Detroit Style Pizza and decided to create his own specialty version to sell at his business at Brand’s Marina. Last May, he opened Aquarius at the marina and offered, among other menu items, Brand’s distinct recipe pizza.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
Comments / 0