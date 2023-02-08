The Wilkes-Barre Branch of the NAACP and Action Together NEPA will hold a vigil this weekend for a black man killed by police last month. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was killed by Memphis Police during a traffic stop in January. The two community groups will gather on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. to “mourn the passing of a life, a potential and a spark.”

