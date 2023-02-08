ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Southern Nevada Gas Pipeline that Prompted State of Emergency Resumes Operations

Last night, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. Since declaring the state of emergency, the Office of the Governor was informed that Kinder Morgan had successfully resumed pipeline operations. Governor Lombardo released the following...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nevada Declares State of Emergency Over Fuel Leak, Residents Scramble to Fuel Up

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to a fuel leak that has caused residents to swarm nearby gas stations with the hopes of stocking up before supply runs out. One Las Vegas Costco saw a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot, while a nearby Chevron station was frequented by truckers over the last few days ensuring they had enough fuel. The leak first began on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. at a fuel station that supplies to Las Vegas. By issuing an emergency declaration, Nevada will receive federal waivers and resources to help facilitate repairs and create other avenues of fuel transportation into the state.Read it at The Sun
NEVADA STATE
Edy Zoo

Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

UNR Study: Connecting habitat in the Central Valley could help save California’s pollinators

A study published in the science journal PLoS ONE finds that planting the margins of agricultural fields with pollinator-friendly plants and minimizing pesticide use in the Central Valley of California could help pollinators survive in this highly altered landscape. Pollinators are vital for agricultural production and for maintaining intact ecosystems....
CALIFORNIA STATE
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History

Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Health Department recognizes ‘211 Day’ in Nevada

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Department of Health and Human Services will recognize 211 Day as Nevada 211 works to empower individuals in achieving optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. As a program of the Aging and Disability Services Division, Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy