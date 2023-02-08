Read full article on original website
Southern Nevada Gas Pipeline that Prompted State of Emergency Resumes Operations
Last night, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. Since declaring the state of emergency, the Office of the Governor was informed that Kinder Morgan had successfully resumed pipeline operations. Governor Lombardo released the following...
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to a fuel leak that has caused residents to swarm nearby gas stations with the hopes of stocking up before supply runs out. One Las Vegas Costco saw a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot, while a nearby Chevron station was frequented by truckers over the last few days ensuring they had enough fuel. The leak first began on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. at a fuel station that supplies to Las Vegas. By issuing an emergency declaration, Nevada will receive federal waivers and resources to help facilitate repairs and create other avenues of fuel transportation into the state.Read it at The Sun
Thousands in stimulus money available to Nevada homeowners
If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
UNR Study: Connecting habitat in the Central Valley could help save California’s pollinators
A study published in the science journal PLoS ONE finds that planting the margins of agricultural fields with pollinator-friendly plants and minimizing pesticide use in the Central Valley of California could help pollinators survive in this highly altered landscape. Pollinators are vital for agricultural production and for maintaining intact ecosystems....
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion. According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”
Backlog of 32,000 unemployment claims remains, DETR tells Nevada lawmakers
A backlog of 32,000 unemployment claims remains as Nevada's unemployment agency works to resolve a mountain of work, officials told lawmakers on Friday.
Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History
Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
Health Department recognizes ‘211 Day’ in Nevada
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Department of Health and Human Services will recognize 211 Day as Nevada 211 works to empower individuals in achieving optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. As a program of the Aging and Disability Services Division, Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a...
