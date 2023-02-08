Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Couple Creates Nostalgic Brookdale Mall Display
Jason Towley created a space in his home dedicated to his nostalgia for the place where he dated his wife, Brookdale Mall. “When we heard Brookdale was going to be demolished, we said ‘let’s drive by Brookdale and see it one last time,” remembers Towley. They found...
lakesarearadio.net
Mashaal the Mammoth unveiled at Detroit Mountain
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Mashaal the Mammoth was officially unveiled to the public at an official ribbon cutting and naming ceremony on Friday. Mashaal is a giant wooly mammoth created out of wood and sticks by artists from the Leonic Collective. This all-natural piece of public art is a permanent new addition to the natural playground at Detroit Mountain. Kids and adults alike can climb up Mashaal’s leg and into the “belly of the beast.”
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
fergusnow.com
Poles ‘n Holes Ice Fishing Derby in Detroit Lakes
The 13th annual Poles-n-Holes Fishing Derby is taking place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th from noon until 3 in the afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. The derby raises funds to support area literacy, youth sports, senior citizens programs and community projects. Brent Gerber Breakfast...
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Fergus Falls, Minnesota Without Stopping At The Fabled Farmer
You really should not be permitted to drive through Fergus Falls without paying a visit to The Fabled Farmer, a truly must-stop Minnesota restaurant. Belive us – you won’t be disappointed. The Fabled Farmer’s Facebook page for information about specials and other updates. After your meal, mosey on...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
fergusnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital
At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
kvrr.com
Employees restrain active shooter at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Employees at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills catch an active shooter before deputies arrived Thursday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:20 to 318 West Gilman Street. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old David Gadsden shot at a...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Highway 75 Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in Wilkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryce Cidney Albertson, (38) of Foxhome was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 210 when the northbound 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 at the intersection with Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
fergusnow.com
NY Mills Shooter Update
At 7:20 Thursday morning, Ottertail County Sheriffs’ office responded to and active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota. The 21-year-old male is in custody after a confrontation with another employee at the Lund Boat factory and pulling out a small caliber handgun and firing a round at the 31-year-old male victim.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigation considered "active" once again in Garfield shooting from 2018
(Douglas County, MN)--A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. According to the criminal complaint, Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband.
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s best to stay calm’: Fargo PD on what to do during an armed robbery
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Days after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses are remembering their own experiences when dealing with that. Wimmer’s Diamonds was robbed four years ago when they were located at the mall. “It’s very scary, you feel very violated...
willmarradio.com
Former Douglas County woman charged with murder in Texas
(Garfield MN-) A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says "Our investigation is considered 'active' again once again.
wdayradionow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at New York Mills boat plant; no injuries
(New York Mills, MN) -- One person is in custody following a shooting at a business in Otter Tail County. No one was hurt. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees managed to restrain the shooter who was then taken into custody.
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
valleynewslive.com
‘Kind of crazy, it’s kind of alarming’: Reactions after attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A day after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses in the area of Veteran’s Blvd. and 28th Ave. S. are still processing on what happened. Especially since this is the second time in a calendar year that a large police presence was there as a deadly shooting happened last May.
fergusnow.com
Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again
(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
Comments / 1