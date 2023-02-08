ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

ccxmedia.org

Couple Creates Nostalgic Brookdale Mall Display

Jason Towley created a space in his home dedicated to his nostalgia for the place where he dated his wife, Brookdale Mall. “When we heard Brookdale was going to be demolished, we said ‘let’s drive by Brookdale and see it one last time,” remembers Towley. They found...
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Mashaal the Mammoth unveiled at Detroit Mountain

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Mashaal the Mammoth was officially unveiled to the public at an official ribbon cutting and naming ceremony on Friday. Mashaal is a giant wooly mammoth created out of wood and sticks by artists from the Leonic Collective. This all-natural piece of public art is a permanent new addition to the natural playground at Detroit Mountain. Kids and adults alike can climb up Mashaal’s leg and into the “belly of the beast.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
fergusnow.com

Poles ‘n Holes Ice Fishing Derby in Detroit Lakes

The 13th annual Poles-n-Holes Fishing Derby is taking place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th from noon until 3 in the afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. The derby raises funds to support area literacy, youth sports, senior citizens programs and community projects. Brent Gerber Breakfast...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
fergusnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital

At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Highway 75 Accident

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in Wilkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryce Cidney Albertson, (38) of Foxhome was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 210 when the northbound 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 at the intersection with Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, MN
fergusnow.com

NY Mills Shooter Update

At 7:20 Thursday morning, Ottertail County Sheriffs’ office responded to and active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota. The 21-year-old male is in custody after a confrontation with another employee at the Lund Boat factory and pulling out a small caliber handgun and firing a round at the 31-year-old male victim.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Investigation considered "active" once again in Garfield shooting from 2018

(Douglas County, MN)--A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. According to the criminal complaint, Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband.
GARFIELD, MN
valleynewslive.com

willmarradio.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

fergusnow.com

Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again

(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

