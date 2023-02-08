ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Assessing Advancements in Alternative Policing, Reproductive Rights Protections & Updating the Response to the Yazzie Martinez Ruling

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Updating the Response to the Yazzie Martinez Ruling

02.10.23 – NMiF Correspondent Russell Contreras sits down with Thomas Saenz, the president and general counsel at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund to update the state’s response to the Yazzie Martinez ruling. MALDEF represents Louise Martinez, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit and continues to push for educational advancements for the students highlighted in the court ruling.
State Legislature Considers Reproductive Rights Protections

02.10.23–Political Correspondent Gwyneth Doland returns to the Roundhouse to talk with legislators about the reproductive rights bill being considered in the house committee. HB 7 would protect access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care across New Mexico by prohibiting public bodies from denying, restricting, or discriminating against an individual’s right to care.
Doctors Leaving New Mexico

02.10.23– The panel talks through the growing problem of doctors and healthcare workers leaving our state, exploring some of the reasons behind the dwindling numbers and trying to find solutions. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist:. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. H. Diane Snyder, fmr. NM State Senator.
Statewide Approach to Local Abortion

02.10.23– Gene and the panel debate the merits of a bill in the state legislature that would protect reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare. The discussion comes as some local municipalities around the state try to limit access to reproductive healthcare in their communities. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist:. Dede...
