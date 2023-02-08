ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers OC Kellen Moore says designing his offense will be collaborative effort

By John Dillon
 3 days ago
The LChargers filled the most important vacancy on their coaching staff when they hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week, and he gave fans plenty to talk about in his introductory press conference.

When he was asked about how he might utilize his skill position players to give the Chargers an edge, Moore explained that his offense’s design will be a collaborative effort.

“I’m just really excited to get to work with them,” Moore said. “I think the beauty of football and the beauty of the system is that you want to build it around the players. I’m excited to figure out what they do best, how they’re wired, how they work and put them in the best situation to be successful. Whatever that system ultimately looks like, we’ll build it together.”

Moore said that system will feature different offensive styles that have molded him as an offensive coordinator, including the Air Coryell scheme, which originated from former Chargers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Don Coryell. In addition, there will be some elements of the West Coast offense.

Most importantly, Moore is going to keep things that play to quarterback Justin Herbert’s strengths.

Innovation will be key for Los Angeles in 2023 as the Chargers look to break out of a stagnation that has seen the team go winless in the playoffs since 2018. Under Moore, change should be expected, and fans should rest assured knowing that he will be seeking input from his players and fellow coaches on how he might deploy his offensive weapons most effectively.

“From an offensive perspective, you take bits and pieces from everyone, and I think that’s the beauty of it,” Moore said. “We’re going to build a 2023 L.A. Chargers offense.

