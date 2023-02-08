Read full article on original website
womansday.com
See 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired last week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
wegotthiscovered.com
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS
It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
Popculture
Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama
The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place
Wait…. WHAT!? Yellowstone is unquestionably the hottest show on television right now, with a whole universe of prequels and sequels already in the works. The Yellowstone universe is big and wide, and seemingly just get started… However, it’s going to continue on without its main character and leading actor, Kevin Costner. According to a new report from Deadline, creator Taylor Sheridan is essentially landing the plane with Kevin Costner as the series lead. A source says that shooting and scheduling issues are beginning to […] The post Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Reveals Major News From His Ranch to Kick Off 2023
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is definitely in the celebration mood as 2023 opens up with news from his ranch. As you can tell, there’s a new addition to the ranch family. Smith announces with an Instagram photo that a new bull is taking his place on the land. He wrote in the caption, “First calf of 2023…a little bull on my ranch! (Corriente Angus cross ).”
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’
There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner. In 2019,...
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1944': Everything Fans Need to Know
Stop the presses! A new Yellowstone prequel series is reportedly in the works. Paramount Network officials revealed that a new spinoff series, dubbed 1944, is in development. News of the latest Taylor Sheridan project to be greenlit came on Feb. 5th, when Paramount producers held a thank-you event in Hamilton, Montana to talk up the economic benefits brought to the area by Yellowstone and 1923, which film nearby.
LOOK: Kevin Costner Gives BTS Look at His New Yellowstone Docuseries
Kevin Costner took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself directing his recent documentary series. The Oscar-winning director posted a candid image showing him peering through a huge telephoto lens. Yellowstone’s majestic mountains can be seen just out of focus in the background. “Have you been watching...
TODAY.com
Is Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ story ending? Here’s what to know
After years of speculating how long "Yellowstone" might run for, the end of the series could finally be near. Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton in the Paramount series, has reportedly been less and less available for shooting the series, sources told Deadline and Variety, creating concern that this marks the beginning of the end for the show. Sources also told Deadline that Costner wanted to only film for a week for the second part of the show's fifth season.
Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston in Moving Speech to Clive Davis: ‘Thank You for Being Her Bodyguard’
Kevin Costner honored music executive Clive Davis at Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday evening, thanking Davis for providing guidance to Whitney Houston since their collaboration on 1992’s “The Bodyguard” and shepherding the film’s hit song “I Will Always Love You.” Costner’s speech for Davis touched on the music exec’s long, storied career and the pair’s personal relationship. The tribute carried particular weight in the room, as Houston died on the night of Davis’ pre-Grammys gala in 2012. “Neither one of us in the end could protect your beloved Whitney, but your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend,”...
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Prevention
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set
It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Admits He Talks ‘About Many Things’ With Taylor Sheridan, But Not About What Is ‘Coming’ For Jamie
Wes Bently admits that Jamie Dutton’s emotional journey on ‘Yellowstone’ has been anchored by his own struggles with depression and addiction.
