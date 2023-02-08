ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS

It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Popculture

Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama

The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place

Wait…. WHAT!? Yellowstone is unquestionably the hottest show on television right now, with a whole universe of prequels and sequels already in the works. The Yellowstone universe is big and wide, and seemingly just get started… However, it’s going to continue on without its main character and leading actor, Kevin Costner. According to a new report from Deadline, creator Taylor Sheridan is essentially landing the plane with Kevin Costner as the series lead. A source says that shooting and scheduling issues are beginning to […] The post Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1944': Everything Fans Need to Know

Stop the presses! A new Yellowstone prequel series is reportedly in the works. Paramount Network officials revealed that a new spinoff series, dubbed 1944, is in development. News of the latest Taylor Sheridan project to be greenlit came on Feb. 5th, when Paramount producers held a thank-you event in Hamilton, Montana to talk up the economic benefits brought to the area by Yellowstone and 1923, which film nearby.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kevin Costner Gives BTS Look at His New Yellowstone Docuseries

Kevin Costner took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself directing his recent documentary series. The Oscar-winning director posted a candid image showing him peering through a huge telephoto lens. Yellowstone’s majestic mountains can be seen just out of focus in the background. “Have you been watching...
TODAY.com

Is Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ story ending? Here’s what to know

After years of speculating how long "Yellowstone" might run for, the end of the series could finally be near. Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton in the Paramount series, has reportedly been less and less available for shooting the series, sources told Deadline and Variety, creating concern that this marks the beginning of the end for the show. Sources also told Deadline that Costner wanted to only film for a week for the second part of the show's fifth season.
Variety

Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston in Moving Speech to Clive Davis: ‘Thank You for Being Her Bodyguard’

Kevin Costner honored music executive Clive Davis at Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday evening, thanking Davis for providing guidance to Whitney Houston since their collaboration on 1992’s “The Bodyguard” and shepherding the film’s hit song “I Will Always Love You.” Costner’s speech for Davis touched on the music exec’s long, storied career and the pair’s personal relationship. The tribute carried particular weight in the room, as Houston died on the night of Davis’ pre-Grammys gala in 2012. “Neither one of us in the end could protect your beloved Whitney, but your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend,”...
Prevention

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set

It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

