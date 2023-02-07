On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

3 HOURS AGO