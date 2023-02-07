Read full article on original website
Apple Continues Consolidation In This Pattern: Here's Why The Stock Looks Headed Higher
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Chasing The 'Robinhood Generation': Are Young Retail Investors Still Betting On The Market?
Flashback to November 2021: Bitcoin is soaring at over $64,000 (more than three times its current price in 2023). The S&P 500, as well as popular tech stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all at historic highs. Meme stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) continue to enjoy much higher valuations than their fundamentals can justify. The crypto crash and the bear market of 2022 are just around the corner, yet the sustained rally lasting over one-and-a-half years continues to attract a particular type of investor: one with little investment...
Why Blue Apron Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 52.5% to $0.7050 in pre-market trading after jumping over 72% on Friday. EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) rose 31.7% to $0.7748 in pre-market trading. EBET recently announced closing of approximately $6.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) shares rose 15.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Expion360 shares jumped over 55% on Friday after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares rose 15.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading...
Why Blue Apron Stock Is Falling Today
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are down nearly 20% Monday morning after the company filed an at-the-market equity offering program. What Happened: After the market close on Friday, Blue Apron filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement with the SEC, under which the company may offer and sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $70 million. The offering program is intended to provide Blue Apron with access to capital from time to time. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Blue Apron said it may also potentially pay down some or all of its...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Tesla Drops To Test This Level As Support: Did The EV Stock Form A Bull Trap?
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading slightly lower in the premarket on Monday after falling 5% on Friday to back test its break up from a bull flag pattern, which Benzinga called out on Thursday. The drop may have caused Tesla to print it’s next higher low within an uptrend pattern, which the stock reversed into Jan. 6. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Will 'Change The Look Of The Roads' The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher...
Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Alphabet, Activision Blizzard, Oak Street Health And This Australian Company On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is trading at 14 times earnings, is going to maintain its position in the search market. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors recommended staying long on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), which reported a solid quarter. He also likes the company’s acquisition of Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), which is a Australian mining company, is closely tied to China, and also has a 9.6% yield. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) as his final trade. Check This Out: Top Financial Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In February This article Alphabet, Activision Blizzard, Oak Street Health And This Australian Company On CNBC's 'Final Trades' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
$5M Bet On Minerva Surgical? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by around 170 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Minerva Surgical The Trade: Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) 10% owner Scott Sandell bought a total of 24,437,927 shares at an average price of $0.20. To acquire these...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Redditor's Wife Inherited Long-Dated Google Call Options: What's A Prudent Way To Handle The Position?
A Redditor's wife inherited 130 Call options of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares expiring in January 2025 at an average cost of $7.37. The user, titled u/WaitingToPretend, asked for thoughts on the positions on ‘r/Options' which received a significant number of comments and bits of advice from other users. "I'm not super familiar with options and would be curious on everyone's thoughts on what to do with these? Is it worth just letting these ride for a while since they don't expire until 2025?" the user asked. Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Google Stock The Positions: This is a...
Fox, MGM Resorts And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, also recording losses for the week. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade:...
OptionsSwing Founder Shares Growth Tips, Vision For 'Trading Pit' Experience Passes
Options, which provide holders the ability to buy or sell an asset at a certain price in the future, are the go-to instrument for short- and long-term traders. Markets are the distribution of these options, while counterparty-options hedging can result in predictable movements. Jason Lee, an engineer-turned-trader, began tracking options flows in recent years. At first, he posted his insights online for free but, later, added a paywall. This was the birth of the OptionsSwing investment research and analysis mentorship service. See Also: How To Swing Trade Options Lee spoke with Benzinga in 2020 about his mission to make markets more accessible. Since then,...
Cisco, Oil, Natural Gas And This ETF Feature On CNBC's 'Final Call'
US stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping around 170 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 70 points. On CNBC’s "The Final Call," Carter Worth, Worth Charting, recommended staying long on oil and natural gas. Jeff Mills of Bryn Mawr Capital Management said he would reiterate his caution around the consumer sector, including SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSE: XRT). Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going into earnings, and using calls is the way to make bullish bets. The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 15, 2023. Benzinga data shows analysts have a consensus Outperform rating on CSCO. Price Action: Cisco shares gained 1.1% to close at $47.26 on Friday, while XRT dropped 0.9% during the session. Read This Next: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying This article Cisco, Oil, Natural Gas And This ETF Feature On CNBC's 'Final Call' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 22.3% to $0.7301 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Scilex acquired rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for the acute treatment of migraine. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) declined 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, last month, downgraded Fate Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
