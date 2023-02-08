Read full article on original website
3 Signs You've Chosen the Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan -- and What to Do About It
The last thing you want is a health plan that isn't working for you.
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Differences of Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage
Medigap and Medicare Advantage are both healthcare plans used by people in retirement. Medigap insurance helps supplement areas like coinsurance, deductibles and copayments. Medicare Advantage, sometimes called Part C, plans are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. We'll dive … Continue reading → The post Differences of Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
beckerspayer.com
What 7 payers said about Medicaid redeterminations
Payer executives are expecting to lose members in their Medicaid managed care contracts as states begin the redetermination process, but some are hopeful to convert some of these members to other lines of business. States will begin unwinding the continuous coverage requirements that kept many on Medicaid through the public...
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
beckerspayer.com
Big payers ranked by Medicare Advantage membership
UnitedHealthcare has the most Medicare Advantage members among large payers, while MA makes up a relatively small slice of Cigna's business. Companies reported their Medicare Advantage numbers at the end of 2022 in earnings reports. Here's how the largest health insurers compared:. UnitedHealthcare. Medicare Advantage membership: 7,105,000. Humana. Medicare Advantage...
CVS wants to be the doctor for Medicare patients
CVS is buying a primary care doctor's network, moving the pharmacy deeper into providing physician services for patients.
Why do so many older adults choose Medicare Advantage?
In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of original Medicare, and experts predict that number
khn.org
Decisions by CVS and Optum Panicked Thousands of Their Sickest Patients
NEW YORK — The fear started when a few patients saw their nurses and dietitians posting job searches on LinkedIn. Word spread to Facebook groups, and patients started calling Coram CVS, a major U.S. supplier of the compounded IV nutrients on which they rely for survival. To their dismay, CVS Health confirmed the rumors on June 1: It was closing 36 of the 71 branches of its Coram home infusion business and laying off about 2,000 nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and other employees.
beckerspayer.com
7 new payer contracts
Several insurers and health systems have reached agreements to keep members in network in February. Here are seven new contracts Becker's has reported since Jan. 30:. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee reached a contract agreement with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for plans covering Medicaid beneficiaries. The sides are continuing to negotiate a new contract regarding the insurer's employer-based and marketplace plans.
MedicalXpress
Medicare Advantage enrollment outpaces —and nearly overcomes— traditional Medicare
Despite a dramatic increase in the size of the Medicare-eligible population due to an aging society, enrollment in traditional Medicare declined by almost 3% since 2006. This was the result of a significant increase in the share of beneficiaries enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans, according to a new USC Schaeffer study published this week in the February 2023 issue of Health Affairs.
MedicalXpress
Dental service use falls and oral health worsens after people become eligible for Medicare, finds study
Half of all older adults in the U.S. lack dental insurance, and in 2018, nearly half of older adults received no dental care. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, has examined changes in dental care and oral health after older adults become eligible for Medicare, the traditional version of which covers medical services, but not dental care.
beckerspayer.com
Viewpoint: CMS must stop harmful care denials in Medicare Advantage
As Medicare Advantage insurance companies continue to grow in popularity, it’s important for our nation’s health policy leaders to ensure that MA enrollees have access to the same level of medically-necessary coverage as traditional Medicare. Fortunately, CMS has proposed a rule to address this problem, and public comments are due Feb. 13.
beckerspayer.com
HHS lays out timeline for Medicare drug inflation rebates
Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could begin seeing lower copays for certain Part B drugs beginning April 1, according to new guidance from HHS. In a news release published Feb. 9, the agency described the timeline for the implementation of the prescription drug inflation rebate program. While the periods...
healthcaredive.com
Centene set to lose 2M Medicaid members as pandemic protections end
Centene said it expects lose 2.2 million Medicaid members as federal protections that shielded millions from losing health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic end. The nation’s largest Medicaid managed care operator said it will lose most of the 3.4 million Medicaid members it gained since the start of the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
McKnight's
Medicare eligibility comes with increase in tooth loss, Harvard study reveals
When patients become eligible for Medicare coverage, restorative dental care immediately falls and tooth loss increases, a new study from Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found. The researchers analyzed national data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Surveys from 2010 to 2019, examining changes in dental insurance...
Quartz
More than half of US nursing homes are unprofitable—and it's about to get a lot worse
When the pandemic emergency declarations end on May 11, so too will covid-era government subsidies. And when that happens, perhaps no industry will be more affected than the nursing home industry. That’s why the American Health Care Association (AHCA) is sounding the alarm. The group, which which represents thousands of...
beckerspayer.com
Insurance startup Sana to layoff nearly 20% of workforce
Sana, a startup payer focused on small-businesses, is laying off 19 percent of its workforce. According to the company's LinkedIn, Sana employs 279 individuals. CEO and co-founder Will Young wrote to employees Feb. 7 that the move will help put the company on a more solid financial path and allow it to reach profitability "much sooner than previously planned.
