Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Payers that deny the most ACA claims
Insurers denied around 17 percent of in-network claims for ACA Exchange plans in 2021, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. In the report, published Feb. 9, researchers analyzed transparency data for exchange plans offered on Healthcare.gov. Payers that denied more than a third of in-network claims in 2021...
Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced a new bill on Friday to increase funding for Social Security and Medicare and institute a higher standard for making cuts to the entitlement programs, following President Biden’s pointed accusations during his annual address before Congress on Tuesday. “I have been fighting since day one to protect and preserve programs…
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Arizona, Dignity Health hospital split after contract impasse
Prescott, Ariz.-based Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center is out of network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona after the sides were unable to reach a new contract, NBC affiliate KPNX reported Feb. 9. The sides were at odds over reimbursements rates, according to the report. Yavapai Regional Medical...
beckerspayer.com
Big payers ranked by Medicare Advantage membership
UnitedHealthcare has the most Medicare Advantage members among large payers, while MA makes up a relatively small slice of Cigna's business. Companies reported their Medicare Advantage numbers at the end of 2022 in earnings reports. Here's how the largest health insurers compared:. UnitedHealthcare. Medicare Advantage membership: 7,105,000. Humana. Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
Insurance startup Sana to layoff nearly 20% of workforce
Sana, a startup payer focused on small-businesses, is laying off 19 percent of its workforce. According to the company's LinkedIn, Sana employs 279 individuals. CEO and co-founder Will Young wrote to employees Feb. 7 that the move will help put the company on a more solid financial path and allow it to reach profitability "much sooner than previously planned.
beckerspayer.com
Molina reports $56M profit in Q4
Molina Healthcare reported double digit growth in revenue and profit year over year, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings published Feb. 8. Total revenues in 2022 were nearly $32 billion, up 15 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $8.2 billion. For 2023, the company projects...
beckerspayer.com
What 7 payers said about Medicaid redeterminations
Payer executives are expecting to lose members in their Medicaid managed care contracts as states begin the redetermination process, but some are hopeful to convert some of these members to other lines of business. States will begin unwinding the continuous coverage requirements that kept many on Medicaid through the public...
beckerspayer.com
Health Net challenging $65.1B Tricare contract decision
Health Net Federal Services, a Centene subsidiary, is challenging the Defense Department's decision to hand over management of a Tricare contract to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, military.com reported Feb. 9. The Defense Department said it would award TriWest Healthcare Alliance the $65.1 billion West Region contract Dec. 22. Health Net had...
beckerspayer.com
Big payers ranked by commercial enrollment in 2022
The nation's largest payers have filed their fourth quarter earnings reports, revealing which have the most U.S. commercial members. Commercial includes fully- and self-insured members.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare launches wearables-based monetary rewards program
UnitedHealthcare has launched a new rewards program for fully-insured employers where members can use wearable devices to earn up to $1,000 annually through daily health challenges and activities. Members can use an activity tracker, smartwatch or smartphone to meet daily goals and then add their financial rewards to a prepaid...
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
beckerspayer.com
Oscar posts $226M loss in Q4
Oscar Health reported major gains in total membership but posted a net loss of $606 million in 2022, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings published Feb. 9. Total revenues in 2022 were $3.9 billion, up 115 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $995 million. Total...
beckerspayer.com
7 new payer contracts
Several insurers and health systems have reached agreements to keep members in network in February. Here are seven new contracts Becker's has reported since Jan. 30:. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee reached a contract agreement with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for plans covering Medicaid beneficiaries. The sides are continuing to negotiate a new contract regarding the insurer's employer-based and marketplace plans.
beckerspayer.com
New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation
New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
beckerspayer.com
Most common reasons ACA plans deny claims
The reason for most in-network claim denials in ACA plans is not reported in price data, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. In the report, published Feb. 9, researchers analyzed transparency data for exchange plans offered on healthcare.gov. The most common listed reason claims were denied was the...
beckerspayer.com
HHS lays out timeline for Medicare drug inflation rebates
Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could begin seeing lower copays for certain Part B drugs beginning April 1, according to new guidance from HHS. In a news release published Feb. 9, the agency described the timeline for the implementation of the prescription drug inflation rebate program. While the periods...
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid expansion on the table in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is making a push for the state to become the 40th to expand Medicaid, The Center Square reported Feb. 8. A bill to expand Medicaid has been introduced in the state's Legislature, according to the report. Ms. Kelly's office said that if the state were to expand Medicaid, it would receive an additional $370 million in federal funding over the next two years. This would cover expansion costs for up to eight years.
beckerspayer.com
Highmark fined $205K for wrongly denied claims, untimely payments
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department fined Highmark Inc. $205,000 for violations including incorrectly denied claims, untimely payments and violations of mental health parity requirements. The insurance department found the issues during an audit of the state's largest health insurers. The time period audited was from January 2017 to March 2018, according...
beckerspayer.com
Minnesota lawmakers eye universal public insurance option
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to expand MinnesotaCare, the state's program for those with low incomes, to all residents, the Pioneer Press reported Feb. 8. MinnesotaCare is the state's program to provide insurance to lower-income workers who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. Democrats have introduced a bill...
beckerspayer.com
Viewpoint: CMS must stop harmful care denials in Medicare Advantage
As Medicare Advantage insurance companies continue to grow in popularity, it’s important for our nation’s health policy leaders to ensure that MA enrollees have access to the same level of medically-necessary coverage as traditional Medicare. Fortunately, CMS has proposed a rule to address this problem, and public comments are due Feb. 13.
Comments / 0