Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is making a push for the state to become the 40th to expand Medicaid, The Center Square reported Feb. 8. A bill to expand Medicaid has been introduced in the state's Legislature, according to the report. Ms. Kelly's office said that if the state were to expand Medicaid, it would receive an additional $370 million in federal funding over the next two years. This would cover expansion costs for up to eight years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO