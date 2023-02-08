ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure Saturday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange from February 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin lane closures...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78

People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Winter Storm Warning expires for Cascades

SEATTLE — A frontal system that moved through western Washington Tuesday brought lowland rain showers and gusty winds and led to heavy mountain snow into Wednesday morning. The biggest impact was on the mountain passes where over a foot of snow was expected to fall for Stevens Pass. Even heavier snow was expected for the northern Washington Cascades.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
104.3 WOW Country

Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]

This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM

Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA

