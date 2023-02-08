ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WTOK-TV

USM doctoral student to participate in Super Bowl LVII coin toss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A doctoral student at The University of Southern Mississippi, will participate in the Super Bowl LVII coin toss. Fabersha Flynt, a doctoral candidate in higher education administration at USM, will join three other Pat Tillman scholars as honorary coin-toss captains for the big game in Glendale, Arizona.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
WTOK-TV

Area Wide Youth Sports Elite celebrates 5 year anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Youth sports are all over the country, but they are especially prevalent in Mississippi and the Area Wide Youth Sports Elite program is doing that as one of their slogans is “Keeping the fun in sports.”. The organization started back in 2018 and recently celebrated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

