WTOK-TV
USM doctoral student to participate in Super Bowl LVII coin toss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A doctoral student at The University of Southern Mississippi, will participate in the Super Bowl LVII coin toss. Fabersha Flynt, a doctoral candidate in higher education administration at USM, will join three other Pat Tillman scholars as honorary coin-toss captains for the big game in Glendale, Arizona.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
Southeast Lauderdale preps for the 2023 season with more experience under their belts with a young team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing to open the 2023 season and they are coming back with a lot of young but more experienced players. The Tigers only have four seniors on their team this season but last year they were carried by a strong group of freshmen which led them to the third round of the MHSAA playoffs.
Area Wide Youth Sports Elite celebrates 5 year anniversary
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Youth sports are all over the country, but they are especially prevalent in Mississippi and the Area Wide Youth Sports Elite program is doing that as one of their slogans is “Keeping the fun in sports.”. The organization started back in 2018 and recently celebrated...
