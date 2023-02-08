Parents file lawsuit; senators push for accountability after students removed from museum for wearing pro-life hats

Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenBelton, SC
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Unexploded artillery shell unearthed at Gettysburg. It may have been a case of friendly fire
Steven Brann was out Wednesday on the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania, sweeping the ground with a metal detector ahead of crews that are rehabilitating a famous part of the Civil War park.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Hobby Lobby founder revealed to be behind effort to "rebrand Jesus"
Jesus preaching the sermon on the mount. From The Holy Bible published by William Collins, Sons, & Company in 1869. Chromolithograph by J.M. Kronheim & Co. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images) A mysterious commercial called "He Gets Us" that is set to air during the Super Bowl and promotes faith in...
Lansing Daily
Alleged Capitol Rioter Wants Out of House Arrest to Visit Renaissance Faire
A Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Capitol riot with the intent of selling it to Russia wants out of her house arrest so she can attend a renaissance fair, according to court documents. Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, made a request to a federal court to allow her to visit the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
A Marine who got a highly sensitive intelligence job after participating in the Jan. 6 attack was charged after admitting to his role in the riot during a security clearance interview
Sgt. Joshua Abate and two other active-duty Marines were given new intelligence roles even after their participation in the Jan. 6 riot, per reports.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Funeral for Confederate General Reburied in Virginia Sparks Backlash
The remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill were reinterred after being removed from a monument at a busy Richmond intersection last month.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
‘They forgot to wear their hoods.’ Mississippi mayor says new law would create ‘colonized’ court system in district
After four hours of heated debate, a white supermajority of the Mississippi legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would create a legal framework in Jackson that the city’s mayor says is reminiscent of apartheid. The legislation, called House Bill 1020 and sponsored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8),...
WBUR
Mormon women confront power and patriarchy in the LDS church
Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, use a safe computer and contact help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233), or visit https://www.thehotline.org. Listen to our latest 'First person': The fight to 'ordain women'...
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
