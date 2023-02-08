Sportscaster Jim Hill to Serve as Grand Marshal of Pasadena’s 41st Black History Parade, Dedicated to late Councilmember John J. Kennedy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Look at This! Pasadena City Hall
Some buildings are more than just buildings, they are expressions of artful grandeur, standing the test of time, just as spectacular now as when they were built. Pasadena's City Hall, built in 1927 at a cost of $1.3 million, is one such building with a rectangular edifice outlining a courtyard with a cast-stone Baroque-style fountain. The California Mediterranean style building was designed by John Bakewell & Arthur Brown who were influenced by the early Renaissance style of 16th century Italian architect Andrea Palladio. The firm had previously gained national attention for their design of San Francisco City Hall in 1915.Different parts of the rectangular building run different heights, from single story to three stories.. The 235 rooms and passageways cover 170,000 square feet.The building is made of reinforced concrete with a stucco-plaster finish, elaborate cast stone ornamentation, clay tile roof, and a Spanish Baroque domed tower, topped with a lantern.A multi-year, $120 million seismic retrofit project earned it a Conservancy Preservation Award in 2008. Several movies and television shows have been shot at the historic city hall building, most recently it doubled as Pawnee City Hall on Parks and Recreation, though, only tight shots of the structure were ever shown.
beverlyhills.org
CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE
LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
pasadenanow.com
Real Estate Developer, Political and Civic Leader, Pasadena Resident Nelson Rising Dead at 81
Nelson Rising, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and political and civic leader who helped shape the built and political environment of leading California cities, died on Thursday, February 9 at his home in Pasadena. He was 81 years old. Rising died of Alzheimer’s, his family said. Rising’s legacy...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
sac.media
West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival
West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Proposes To Add Mini Golf To Brookside, Local Environment Foundation Opposes Move
The Rose Bowl Operating Company (RBOC) is considering adding a mini-golf course to Brookside Golf Courses No. 1 and No. 2 but a local environment nonprofit contends the project is not appropriate to the natural character of the Arroyo Seco. The mini golf is part of efforts to find new...
Eater
After Seven Burglaries in Seven Months, Homestate Sherman Oaks Shifts to Cashless
After the seventh break-in within seven months, breakfast taco specialist Homestate announced that it will no longer accept cash as payment, and only take credit or debit cards. The Homestate team made the announcement via Instagram concerning its San Fernando Valley location that opened last July. Homestate expresses a lot...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
pasadenanow.com
Police Chief to Appear at NAACP Town Hall Event
The NAACP Pasadena Branch is hosting a town hall event with the city’s new police chief, Eugene Harris, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is meant to introduce the new police chief to the community and allow for a discussion of important local topics, such as policing in schools and departmental policies.
Food Bucket List for Los Angeles
You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach residents say 'no' to emergency homeless shelter at Silverado Park
Some residents claim they weren't made aware of the city's plans and believe the shelter is taking away from Silverado Park's gym.
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Comments / 0