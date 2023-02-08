Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2news.com
Bank of America Invests $400,000 in Reno in 2022
As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America invested a total of $400,000 across Reno in 2022 through philanthropic grants and other contributions, helping to strengthen the local economy. The support is said to be helping drive economic mobility and social progress, with particular focus on advancing...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Celebrates Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium
Families and bowlers of all abilities got to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS) on Saturday. Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling. “Reno Tahoe is...
2news.com
Believe In Education Rally Held In Reno
The community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. Teachers we spoke to say many educators are leaving schools because of the districts funding issues.
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
2news.com
Community Invited to Last Public Session on Virginia Street Study
The City of Reno invites the public to participate in the final public engagement session of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study, hosted by Gehl Studio. During the session, Gehl will present design and program recommendations, inspired by research, community surveys, and input from the last public engagement session in November of 2022.
nnbw.com
Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion
Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
Jara seeks $270 million to push Nevada to ‘optimum’ school funding
School leaders took their requests to the 2023 Nevada Legislature in Carson City this week, presenting a request for an increase of $270.8 million in per-pupil funding.
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon
The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
2news.com
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More security measures coming soon to Incline Village schools
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village students will begin to see new security measures that is expected to increase safety at schools as soon as this spring. New additions include a gun-detecting dog to be trained in the coming months, updated security measures as a result funding by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and two new Washoe County deputies on the Incline High School campus next year.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
2news.com
NDOT to Open Portion of SR 208 Through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County
The Nevada Department of Transportation will open commute-hour one-lane traffic on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County as repairs continue following a major landslide. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the currently-closed section of roadway will open to traffic daily from 5am-8am and 5pm-8pm. Drivers should anticipate up to...
Record-Courier
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
2news.com
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
OnlyInYourState
Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Nevada’s Best Antique Stores
Who doesn’t like antiquing? Right!? Well, for all of you who truly enjoy wandering around looking for special treasures, this is the perfect weekend itinerary if you want to check out Nevada’s best antique stores. From Carson City to Elko and many stops in between, pack up the car, rent a trailer for all of your finds, and enjoy!
