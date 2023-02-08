Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors probing former president

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
Related
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shares whether he believes Donald Trump will face repercussions over New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices.
Trump Moving to Mar-a-Lago May Have Given Prosecutors an Opening
"They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against 'Stormy' in the 9th Circuit—NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR," Trump posted this week.
Trump says he has more lawyers working for him than even 'the late great gangster' Al Capone did
Trump does have multiple lawyers representing him in at least a dozen cases, though it is unclear if he has more attorneys than Capone.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Lawyer Testified To Grand Jury In ‘Major Moment’ For Case Against Ex-Prez
New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman reports that Evan Corcoran, lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump testified before the grand jury in a “major moment” for the classified documents case against Trump. Haberman and Ben Protess published a report on this latest development the...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book
Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip hotel, which doesn't have a casino, made an unflattering list.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Trump called his CFO Allen Weisselberg 'My Jewish CPA' to his face, and threatened him to 'make me happy or else,' according to a new book
Ex-prosecutor Mark Pomerantz shared the story, which he got from interviews with Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, in his forthcoming book.
Can Stormy Daniels Be to Trump What Taxes Were to Al Capone?
When legendary mobster Al Capone was finally convicted, it wasn’t for murder and racketeering. It was for a series of tax crimes that included misdemeanor charges.Now, in the wake of years of delayed criminal accountability for Donald Trump—ranging from inciting violent insurrection, interfering with elections, and mishandling of classified documents—comes news that a first criminal charge against Trump might arise from a similarly unexpected and almost forgotten case.Like Capone, Trump has bragged of not paying taxes and, like the convictions against Capone, the Stormy Daniels matter may include misdemeanors. But it could be his ultimate downfall.Reports that Manhattan District Attorney...
WSB Radio
Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
Jeffrey Epstein's documents, filled with names and connections, set to hit the public
After the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a final set of court documents related to his associates is about to be released in weeks. The release of these records could shed light on hundreds more perpetrators and likely include details from those wronged by him as well as names previously implicated during 2019's revelations such as politicians, high-profile financiers and prolific academics.
Comments / 0