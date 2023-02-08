ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors probing former president

By Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Can Stormy Daniels Be to Trump What Taxes Were to Al Capone?

When legendary mobster Al Capone was finally convicted, it wasn’t for murder and racketeering. It was for a series of tax crimes that included misdemeanor charges.Now, in the wake of years of delayed criminal accountability for Donald Trump—ranging from inciting violent insurrection, interfering with elections, and mishandling of classified documents—comes news that a first criminal charge against Trump might arise from a similarly unexpected and almost forgotten case.Like Capone, Trump has bragged of not paying taxes and, like the convictions against Capone, the Stormy Daniels matter may include misdemeanors. But it could be his ultimate downfall.Reports that Manhattan District Attorney...
WSB Radio

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
Jeffrey Epstein's documents, filled with names and connections, set to hit the public

After the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a final set of court documents related to his associates is about to be released in weeks. The release of these records could shed light on hundreds more perpetrators and likely include details from those wronged by him as well as names previously implicated during 2019's revelations such as politicians, high-profile financiers and prolific academics.

