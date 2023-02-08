Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors probing former president

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.

