Carpinteria, CA

KEYT

Protesters and supporters turn out at Santa Barbara drag story hour

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters of a Santa Barbara drag queen story hour rallied against protesters Saturday morning. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza hosted the drag story hour with local drag queen Miss Angel. More than 50 people showed up to counter-protest those against the event. Linda Foster,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Santa Barbara County warming centers to open Saturday

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers will open on Saturday, Feb. 11, operating from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at North and South County centers. Locally, warming centers are set to open in Carpinteria, at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, and in Santa Barbara, at Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop

••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has received federal funds to help renovate a building in Goleta as its new Sharehouse. The project should be ready in October. The post The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village

WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
VENTURA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023

The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
CARPINTERIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

State Street’s Drift Hotel Has Opened

••• The Drift hotel on State (Cota/Haley) has opened, along with its café and bar. Based on photos that have popped up online, the interiors by Anacapa Architecture look cool, depending on how you feel about no wall between the bed and bathroom. (The toilet presumably gets some privacy.) And the café and bar basically share the same space, so if you want to drink your coffee there, you’ll be in a room that feels like a bar. There’s minimal staff at the 45-room hotel, so you can expect “contactless check-in” (and when you try calling, like I did, you’ll probably end up talking to someone at the sister property in San José del Cabo) and paying extra for housekeeping (something that’s only mentioned on the FAQ page). Rates are around $225 on weekdays and $350 on weekends through March, then move up to around $300 and $475, respectively; a $225 rate entails around $25 more in taxes and fees, for a total of $250. The exterior shots below are by me, while the others are from the hotel’s website. (UPDATE: The hotel’s PR team didn’t want me to run the images from the website, so you’ll have to go there to see them; approved ones have been added here.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic is working on parking issues prior to an appeal of its proposed project on Micheltorena St. to serve the Westside. A nearby business is concerned about parking and drop off issues. The post Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue  appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event

While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by.   On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

