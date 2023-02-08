••• The Drift hotel on State (Cota/Haley) has opened, along with its café and bar. Based on photos that have popped up online, the interiors by Anacapa Architecture look cool, depending on how you feel about no wall between the bed and bathroom. (The toilet presumably gets some privacy.) And the café and bar basically share the same space, so if you want to drink your coffee there, you’ll be in a room that feels like a bar. There’s minimal staff at the 45-room hotel, so you can expect “contactless check-in” (and when you try calling, like I did, you’ll probably end up talking to someone at the sister property in San José del Cabo) and paying extra for housekeeping (something that’s only mentioned on the FAQ page). Rates are around $225 on weekdays and $350 on weekends through March, then move up to around $300 and $475, respectively; a $225 rate entails around $25 more in taxes and fees, for a total of $250. The exterior shots below are by me, while the others are from the hotel’s website. (UPDATE: The hotel’s PR team didn’t want me to run the images from the website, so you’ll have to go there to see them; approved ones have been added here.)

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO