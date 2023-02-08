Read full article on original website
2-1-1 Community Day Celebration on Saturday in Lompoc
The local organization CommUnify is hosting a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" on Saturday in Lompoc.
KEYT
Protesters and supporters turn out at Santa Barbara drag story hour
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters of a Santa Barbara drag queen story hour rallied against protesters Saturday morning. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza hosted the drag story hour with local drag queen Miss Angel. More than 50 people showed up to counter-protest those against the event. Linda Foster,...
Coastal View
Santa Barbara County warming centers to open Saturday
The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers will open on Saturday, Feb. 11, operating from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at North and South County centers. Locally, warming centers are set to open in Carpinteria, at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, and in Santa Barbara, at Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
KEYT
Drag Queen Story Hour in Santa Barbara sparks debate on children’s safety
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour event in Santa Barbara is sparking debate on children's safety. Opponents say drag queen story hours have a bad influence on children, while proponents say the events provide safe spaces for all children. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza...
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
KEYT
Couples assistance program available for free through Family Service Agency
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 10-week Connected Couple, Connected Families program through Family Service Agency is free for interested parties thanks to a grant from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration. Alison Espínola, Family Service Agency’s Health & Human Services (HHS) Grant Manager explains,...
sitelinesb.com
Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop
••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has received federal funds to help renovate a building in Goleta as its new Sharehouse. The project should be ready in October. The post The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Commissioners Bash SB County on Pot but Let Carp Weed Emporium Proceed; Meagan Says 'No'
California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed San Barbara County's ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation -- but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks jurisdiction in the matter. "The county is not well...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria in the last two weeks was $324. That’s $113 less than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,005-square-foot home on Dancer Avenue in Santa Maria sold for $650,000. The figures in this...
NBC Los Angeles
Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village
WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
syvnews.com
Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions
Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
Coastal View
SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023
The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
sitelinesb.com
State Street’s Drift Hotel Has Opened
••• The Drift hotel on State (Cota/Haley) has opened, along with its café and bar. Based on photos that have popped up online, the interiors by Anacapa Architecture look cool, depending on how you feel about no wall between the bed and bathroom. (The toilet presumably gets some privacy.) And the café and bar basically share the same space, so if you want to drink your coffee there, you’ll be in a room that feels like a bar. There’s minimal staff at the 45-room hotel, so you can expect “contactless check-in” (and when you try calling, like I did, you’ll probably end up talking to someone at the sister property in San José del Cabo) and paying extra for housekeeping (something that’s only mentioned on the FAQ page). Rates are around $225 on weekdays and $350 on weekends through March, then move up to around $300 and $475, respectively; a $225 rate entails around $25 more in taxes and fees, for a total of $250. The exterior shots below are by me, while the others are from the hotel’s website. (UPDATE: The hotel’s PR team didn’t want me to run the images from the website, so you’ll have to go there to see them; approved ones have been added here.)
Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue
The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic is working on parking issues prior to an appeal of its proposed project on Micheltorena St. to serve the Westside. A nearby business is concerned about parking and drop off issues. The post Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event
While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by. On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
