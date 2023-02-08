ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coastal View

SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023

The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Ready, set, go!

Carpinteria Cub Scout Troop 50 gathered once again for the annual pinewood derby. For the derby – a decades-long tradition – scouts paint, sand and assemble their own pinewood cars for racing; each car has a unique design, and cub scouts vote on which car is the “coolest,” scout master Matt Oliver told CVN.
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy