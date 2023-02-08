Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
2urbangirls.com
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man Allegedly Brandishes Knife at Nephew During Confrontation Over Money
A dispute over money turned violent on Thursday evening when a man brandished a knife and swung it towards his nephew, according to Pasadena Police Lieutenant Marcia Taglioretti. Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in the 800 block of North El Molino and upon...
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Long Beach
Police on Friday arrested a felon on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Long Beach. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 28th Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a statement. The victim told officers that the was walking in the area when he began to argue with another man, who shot him multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Investigators were able to locate evidence that included several shell casings at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 44-year-old Willie James Glover. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition. His bail is set at $1.1 million.
Los Angeles County deputies shoot, kill man in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release. The man, who was […]
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and fatally struck a suspect at the intersection of… Read more "Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale"
spectrumnews1.com
Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations
LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
outlooknewspapers.com
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
pasadenanow.com
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
NBC Los Angeles
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
Former LA County Sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting in Willowbrook
Andrew Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
KTLA.com
LAPD sergeant charged in crash that injured motorist in South L.A.
A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged in connection with a 2021 crash that left a motorist seriously injured. Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, 37, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The crash occurred on...
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
Acton Hit-And-Run Victim Identified
An Acton hit-and-run victim killed Tuesday has been identified. Jeff Engles, 58, from Acton was the hit-and-run victim killed, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office received a call of a hit-and-run traffic crash involving fatal injuries on ...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
Comments / 0