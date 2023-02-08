ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Long Beach

Police on Friday arrested a felon on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Long Beach. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 28th Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a statement. The victim told officers that the was walking in the area when he began to argue with another man, who shot him multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Investigators were able to locate evidence that included several shell casings at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 44-year-old Willie James Glover. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition. His bail is set at $1.1 million. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County deputies shoot, kill man in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release. The man, who was […]
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations

LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway

PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
PICO RIVERA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Acton Hit-And-Run Victim Identified

An Acton hit-and-run victim killed Tuesday has been identified.   Jeff Engles, 58, from Acton was the hit-and-run victim killed, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.    Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office received a call of a hit-and-run traffic crash involving fatal injuries on ...
ACTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy